NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins dropped a head-scratching take after LeBron James and the Lakers beat the Clippers.

On Wednesday night, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a comeback victory over their LA rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. In the win, James was dominant, scoring 35 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing out seven assists, allowing the Lakers to end an eleven-game losing streak to the Clippers.

On Thursday, former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins had an… interesting take about James' continued dominance at age 38, soon to be 39.

“When your son and your child goes through something like Bronny [James] did, all of a sudden that impacts you,” said Perkins on ESPN's NBA Today. “I see LeBron playing with a different passion and a different purpose. …Is [LeBron] gonna be able to sustain [extended minutes for the Lakers]? Yes.”

In this take, Perkins seems to be referencing an extremely scary situation that occurred this past summer in which Bronny James, LeBron's son, suffered a cardiac arrest on the court at USC basketball practice. Bronny James thankfully ended up alright, but the health scare understandably put smaller things like basketball performance into perspective.

Which makes it all the more puzzling that Kendrick Perkins would try to directly correlate the two in this misguided take.

Needless to say, the folks on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, were not on board with Perkins' assessment.

The younger James has thankfully fully recovered from the incident and is now hoping to still play basketball for the Trojans this upcoming season. Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Lakers sit at 3-2 on the young campaign.