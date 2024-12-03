The Los Angeles Lakers have so far put together a 12-8 record, a mixed record of quality wins over playoff teams and embarrassing blowouts, mainly due to new coach JJ Redick finally handing over the keys to Anthony Davis, the team's best player. Moreover, AD has upped his offensive production this season, with career-high averages in points (28.6) and three-point shooting (37.5%) while grabbing 11 rebounds a game. At the same time, the 39-year-old LeBron James has taken a step back, recognizing Anthony Davis as the Lakers' leader, while putting up triple-doubles seemingly every other night.

Yet, AD has nothing but praise for the King, who truly has nothing left to prove at this point of his career, except perhaps solidifying his case as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) by winning his fifth NBA championship.

“He's the greatest ever to lace up some shoes, [scored] over 40,000 points and he's broken almost every record possible,” Davis said of his teammate, via NBA writer Melissa Rohlin for Fox Sports. “So any time you have a guy on your team like that, he commands just so much attention. Also, his IQ is very high, he plays the right way, things like that.”

Who's the Lakers' best player?

Then, Anthony Davis said how LeBron James' age meant he has to take more of the Lakers' reins despite the King's ability to keep playing high-level basketball.

“I think now it's just obviously he's getting a little bit older, still being able to do what he's able to do, which he still knows night in and night out that he can compete at a high level,” he said.

Likewise, AD mentioned how the leadership transition happened between himself and James.

“But I just know in order for us to do something we've talked about in previous years and this year, that in order for us to reach the promised land, I have to play how I'm playing now,” Davis added. “It's never been a conversation with me and him where it's like, ‘Hey, this is your team and I'm giving you the keys or whatever.' It's just been something that we've just played off of each other. And it just happened.”

It's clear now that the Lakers made the right choice in making The Brow their primary option, especially in light of James going 0-9 from three against the Jazz on Sunday. Moreover, the Lakers would have lost if Will Hardy didn't cancel Collin Sexton's game-winner by calling a timeout when he didn't need to.

Davis wants to win another championship with LA, and the team has taken the first step by centering their attack around him, finally, while asking him to maintain his defensive prowess. A tall task, but if there was anyone who could excel on both sides of the ball, it's him.