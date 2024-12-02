The word “promise” often gets tossed around the Los Angeles Lakers (12-8), mainly in regards to rookie Dalton Knecht, role player Max Christie or new head coach JJ Redick, but there is no mistaking this team's ultimate goal in 2024-25. The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis are entrusted to lead the franchise to its 18th NBA championship.

The former was named Finals MVP when LA last hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2020, but the latter would likely need to claim that honor if the team is going to grab the gold again. Davis understands his responsibility as “the hub of the offense” and knows what is needed from him in order for the Lakers to reach their ceiling.

Though, he is also relying on his shared hunger with James to lift the Lakers back to the apex. A solid showing in the regular season will make it easier to satisfy that craving when it comes time for the playoffs.

“Right now we're in control of our own destiny since we're sitting in the [sixth] seed, so we've just got to continue to do what we do,” Davis told FOX Sports' Melissa Rohlin. “[LeBron and I] definitely want to win another championship. I want to win another championship. I want a parade. I want to experience that. I know [LeBron] wants to. I know some guys on our team want to win their first one. We're all competitive and we're all playing for each other and just trying to play the right way for one common goal.”

Anthony Davis is the key to the Lakers going all the way again

By the time the next NBA Finals conclude, it will be nine years since James enjoyed a proper celebration parade. Davis is still striving for the unmatched excitement and electricity that comes from such a coronation. He also knows the “Mickey Mouse ring” narrative that some fans attach to the Lakers' 2020 COVID title run, a label the city's baseball counterpart just emphatically shed in the 2024 World Series.

Although Anthony Davis' legacy is already due for Hall of Fame enshrinement, he can insert himself into a special category of greats by unquestionably being “The Man” on a championship squad. He currently looks the part from an individual standpoint, averaging 28.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5 percent from downtown and playing stalwart defense. Now, Davis and LeBron James have to make sure that LA as a whole is firing on all cylinders.

The Lakers survived the Utah Jazz on Sunday, in large part due to No. 3, but they have been struggling overall during the last week and a half (lost four of last six contests). Attaining consistent excellence is essential for both Davis and the franchise.

They can move a little closer toward that foremost objective by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) on the road Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.