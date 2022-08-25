Wednesday marked a milestone occasion for Vanessa Bryant and her quest to bring justice to the untimely death of her husband, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi Bryant. This came out to the tune of $16 million in damages after a Los Angeles court ruled in her favor in Bryant’s lawsuit against LA County.

After the massive win, Vanessa quickly took to Instagram to dedicate the victory to her departed husband and daughter (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!” Vanessa wrote.

"All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!" Vanessa Bryant on IG after winning her lawsuit against LA County on Mamba Day 8/24 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dxpPYVFD5F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 25, 2022

Despite reports that Bryant’s camp was reportedly seeking $75 million in damages, the fact that the court awarded her $16 million for her invasion of privacy laws against the County still counts as a major win. The court ruled in her favor as they found the defendants guilty of causing emotional distress to Vanessa Bryant and her family after deputies made photos from the crash site public. Vanessa’s co-plaintiff, Christopher Chester, was also awarded $15 million.

This was a long and drawn-out court battle that took a life of its own. The high-profile case made headlines every time there was a significant development in the proceedings. This comes as no surprise considering the controversial nature of the case, as well as the fact that this is one of the greatest NBA players in history who was involved.

The court’s ruling also comes at an opportune time with Kobe Bryant celebrating what would have been his 44th birthday on Tuesday. We miss you, Mamba.