Vanessa Bryant awarded $16 million in lawsuit over Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, has won her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments. Vanessa and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit over the photos of the crash site that were captured by law enforcement and leaked to the public.

According to a TMZ report, Vanessa is awarded $16 million in damages, while Chester gets $15 million. The plaintiffs were seeking for a total of $75 million in damages, though Bryant’s camp didn’t openly say what they were seeking for and only asked the jury to do what was right.

The jury of 10 decided in favor of Bryant and Chester, noting that they will continue to suffer emotional distress because of the photos that were captured and leak. Throughout the trial, Vanessa shared her fear that the photos could surface publicly in the future.

The trial over the leak of the Kobe Bryant crash photos lasted for 10 days, with both sides making their arguments over the merits of the invasion of privacy claims.

Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers presented evidences of LA County Sheriff deputies and Fire Department members showing the crash site photos to non-law enforcement officials. Attorney Luis Li, who represented Vanessa in the trial, even detailed how a Sheriff’s deputy showed the “pictures of [Kobe’s] decapitated body” in a bar in Norwalk.

Meanwhile, the camp of LA County argued that the photos were never shown to the public in the first place, adding that even the families of the deceased haven’t even seen them. In their closing arguments, the defendants noted that the trial is a “pictures case with no pictures” to prove their point and highlight the lack of merit of the claim.

However, that was not enough for LA County to convince the jurors to rule in their favor, especially given the fact that photos were taken and shown to others.