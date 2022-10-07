The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night and some of their biggest stars were missing in action. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat out this preseason game, and both of them were sitting courtside to support their team. They also happened to be sitting beside a dude that has taken the basketball world by storm over the past couple of days.

Victor Wembanyama. If you weren’t familiar with this name a few days ago, then you probably are now. The fact that he was so dominant in his two exhibition games against the NBA G League Ignite this week just made sure that the projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft earned international fame. So much so, that even LeBron and AD had to take notice (via NBA on ESPN on Twitter):

Victor Wembanyama watching Wolves-Lakers with Bron and AD 👀 (via @mcten)pic.twitter.com/tBLCkGwO2X — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 7, 2022

This was after Wembanyama dropped 36 points in another dazzling display against the G League Ignite. To say that there’s a lot of hype surrounding the 18-year-old would be a complete understatement at this point.

Don’t let the angle of the shot fool you. Wembanyama is actually 7-foo2 and he’s taller than both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

For his part, LeBron himself had nothing but high praise for Wembanyama after seeing him in action. The Lakers superstar labeled the young man as a “generational talent,” which is obviously a big deal coming from LeBron. Wembanyama, however, was quick to play down the compliment as he reiterated how he intends to keep his focus on becoming the best player that he can be.