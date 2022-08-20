Miami Heat veteran Victor Oladipo has been working out with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook this summer as the two prepare for what they’ve dubbed their upcoming “revenge tour.” On Friday, Oladipo sent a special message to the Los Angeles Lakers star amid what has been a rocky offseason for him.

Oladipo shared a couple of photos of himself with Westbrook after what looks like another workout session between the pair. It is clear that the Heat guard will always have his buddy’s back:

“might not be on the same team, but we’re still on the same team,” Oladipo wrote in his caption.

Russell Westbrook’s offseason has been characterized by rumor after rumor about his potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s no secret that the team has been trying to find a new home for the former league MVP, but their efforts have not been fruitful. You can only imagine what Westbrook has to be going through right now knowing at the back of his mind that his current team — and its very outspoken fanbase — want to get rid of him.

You have to admire the man for keeping his head down in all this. There haven’t been any untoward incidents involving Russ, and he’s been quite the professional throughout this ordeal. He seems to have a strong support system in place, as guys like Victor Oladipo continue to back him up amid this troubling phase in his career.