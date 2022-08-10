Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo played just one season together as teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016-17 season. Despite their brief run as backcourt partners, it appears that the pair formed quote a bond on and off the court. A testament to this fact is how both men were recently seen working out together over the offseason.

In a recent guesting on NBA legend Vince Carter’s The VC Show, Oladipo talked about the aforementioned workout. It was the Miami Heat guard who himself posted a photo on his Instagram, which provided a glimpse at their upcoming “revenge tour.” According to Oladipo, this is exactly what’s about to happen for both of them this coming season (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily):

“Right now, we on the same wavelength,” he said. “When I say that, you said it best. You have to sit down and talk to him to understand where he’s at, but he’s there.”

Oladipo has provided an inside look at Russell Westbrook’s current mindset as the latter embarks on his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to get traded anytime soon, so at the moment, Russ is operating under the belief that he’s going to get another chance to prove himself in 2022-23.

The same can be said for Oladipo, who has been a bit of an afterthought for the Heat. The former two-time All-Star had a few explosive games with Miami last season, and now he’s hoping for a more regular spot in the rotation for the campaign ahead.