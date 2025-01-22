The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards 111-88, capturing their third win in four tries as their head coach, JJ Redick, discussed how his offense is trending in the right direction. After LeBron James and the Lakers lost to the LA Clippers, the Lakers bounced back in Tuesday’s win.

After the game, Redick addressed his team’s direction, per SB Nation’s Jacob Rude.

“Bad teams, they reject their roles. Good teams accept their roles. Great teams embrace their roles,” Redick said. “We’re trending in that direction.”

It was the kind of bounce-back performance Redick sought in his team. From an execution standpoint, the Lakers’ offense thrived. And while the lowly Wizards aren’t perceived as one of the better teams in the NBA, Redick was impressed with his team’s approach.

“That was one of our most complete games, regardless of what time of season it was or who the opponent was,” Redick said. “We had a really professional approach. We executed at a pretty high level. The shots we were able to generate from three were great. We got some good looks, some good spacing that allowed us to attack where we didn’t finish. It was a great offensive game for us.

“We probably didn’t have an insane offensive rating game, but it was highly professional from us.”

Lakers All-Stars Anthony Davis finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists, and LeBron James notched a triple-double (21 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds). Austin Reaves added 16 points and eight assists, and Dorian Finney-Smith led the bench with 16 points.

They shot 47.8% from the floor against the Wizards, had 30 assists, and scored 58 points in the paint in the win.

LeBron James drops truth bomb on Lakers’ loss vs Clippers

Lakers head coach JJ Redick remained optimistic after losing to the Clippers. Lakers superstar LeBron James credited the Clippers’ talented roster, noting that it’s a complete team and that the margin of error is thin, per Spectrum SportsNet.

“It’s a great team, very well coached, Hall of Famers, great complimentary players,” James said. “When you’re playing against a great team, you got to limit your mistakes, offensively and defensively, cause they make you pay, and I think they did that tonight.”

The Lakers’ offense responded to the loss by dominating the Wizards. They outscored their opponent 89-77 through three quarters before limiting them to 11 fourth-quarter points and cruising to a 23-point win (111-88) at Cypto.com Arena. They’ll host the champion Celtics on Thursday.