There are fears LeBron James could miss a significant amount of time due to his latest foot injury, and considering the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent history, it could spell trouble for the franchise.

James injured his right foot on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. While he played through the pain and finished the contest, LeBron was seen limping off the American Airlines Center after their comeback win.

The 38-year-old is said to be facing “multiple weeks” on the sidelines, though the Lakers have yet to confirm the reports and provide an official injury timeline for their superstar. James has already been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sure enough, James’ absence is a huge blow to the Lakers. He is their best player, and they tend to struggle without him on the floor. In the 14 games James has missed so far this 2022-23 campaign, the Purple and Gold have actually gone just 5-9.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since joining the Lakers in 2018, LeBron has missed a total of 98 games. In those contests, LA has gone 36-62, per State Muse.

That is definitely bad news for Anthony Davis and co., especially since they really need to win more than half of their remaining 21 games in order to contend for a playoff spot.

Many LA fans have already given up on the season after hearing LeBron James’ diagnosis, and it’s hard to blame them. There are still hopes that the LeBron will return sooner rather than later, but if not, there’s no doubt things will be difficult for the franchise in their postseason bid.