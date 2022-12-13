By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Bojan Bogdanovic just showed the Los Angeles Lakers what they can expect from him if they were able to bring him to Hollywood. The 33-year-old veteran exploded for 38 points on six 3-pointers against LA on Sunday night, and it’s a good thing that LeBron James and Co. were still able to hold off the Pistons despite Bogdanovic’s big night.

It’s no secret that the Lakers have had their eye on the 6-foot-7 forward. NBA guru Shams Charania recently confirmed that LA has actually already tabled an offer for Bogdanovic. However, there’s one significant roadblock standing in the way of Bojan’s potential move:

“The Lakers have discussed sending a protected first-round pick, as well as salary like a Patrick Beverley, to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources told me,” Shams said. “The holdup in that deal is that the Pistons really value Bojan Bogdanovic and they’ve been reluctant when they speak to other teams.”

The fact that the Pistons do not want to part ways with Bogdanovic is no surprise considering how good he’s been this season. Bojan was part of the Utah Jazz’s overhaul this past summer as they sent him to Detroit in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee, and cash considerations. He’s been an absolute revelation with the Pistons thus far, putting up averages of 21.0 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while also connecting on 2.6 triples per game on a 43.7 percent clip.

Shams also noted that apart from the Lakers, there are more than a few teams from around the league that have shown interest in the highly-coveted veteran:

“Dozens of teams have called them already on Bojan Bogdanovic and they’ve been really reluctant to engage and even move him,” Shams added.

"The Lakers have discussed sending a protected 1st round pick, as well as salary like a Patrick Beverley, to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic… The holdup in that deal is that the Pistons really value Bojan." — @ShamsCharania (via @TheRally)pic.twitter.com/OQAsGzsSkQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2022

The Lakers seem to be willing to go all-in on Bojan Bogdanovic and the fact that they reportedly have already offered one of their coveted future first-round pick in exchange for the Pistons forward. However, it is clear that LA still has to do a lot of work to bring their man to Hollywood.