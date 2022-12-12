By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers can’t seem to figure themselves out in the 2022-23 season. Things aren’t looking as dire as they once were for the Lakers, but they still are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings in 12th place with an 11-15 record. They have been winning more lately, but it still doesn’t look like they are going to be contending for a title this season.

Despite that, this Lakers squad has shown flashes of being a playoff contender this season, and when you make it to the playoffs, anything can happen. Los Angeles has remained involved on the trade market, but it seems as if they are more committed to trying to build a winner with their current roster than they were during their early season woes.

That has allowed Los Angeles to lock in on Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic as a potential trade target. Bogdanovic has been having a strong season with Detroit as their primary source of offense, and with Detroit continuing their rebuild, they could move Bogdanovic and pick up some assets in return for him. With that in mind, let’s look at the trade package the Lakers could offer to get the Pistons to move Bogdanovic.

Lakers get: Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons get: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 1st-round pick

The Lakers are looking to add some shooting to their current squad, which makes a lot of sense. They are shooting just 32.2 percent on their threes this season, which is good for 28th in the league. They have improved a bit as of late, but it’s clear that the Lakers need to hit their threes at a much higher clip if they want to win.

Adding Bogdanovic, who is one of the best shooters in the game, could be the key for Los Angeles to unlock their roster. With Cade Cunningham potentially out for the rest of the season, Bogdanovic has stepped up and taken control of Detroit’s offense. He has been superb so far (21 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 50.8 FG%, 43.7 3P%) and it’s not a stretch to say Bogdanovic is playing the best basketball of his career.

Bojan Bogdanovic would be the perfect fit in Los Angeles’ lineup, as he’d add a shooting boost to their starting lineup that currently doesn’t exist. When L.A. is hitting their threes, they are a completely different team, but they simply don’t have anyone who can shoot lights out from behind the arc right now. As we see with Bogdanovic’s shooting splits, though, he is shooting at an extremely high rate right now, which is exactly what the Lakers need.

The problem is that the Pistons have initially been reluctant to discuss a potential trade for Bogdanovic because of how good he’s been playing to start the season. Tons of teams have called because of the Pistons struggles to start the season, but it may be a bit more difficult to acquire Bogdanovic because of how good he has been so far this season.

The good news for the Lakers is that they have some players who could be of interest for Detroit. Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn are the two most likely trade targets for Los Angeles right now, and both would have some value to a Pistons team that isn’t looking to contend this season.

Beverley has value as a veteran guard who can help the rest of the Pistons young players develop. Beverley has been awful for Los Angeles so far, as he’s shooting just 29.8 percent from the field, which is exactly what this team doesn’t need. But in a more open role with Detroit, he could rebuild his trade value, and become another asset for them in the future.

Nunn also hasn’t been great for the Lakers, but he has a lot of upside as a solid bench scorer, and is still just 27 years old. The Pistons have a lot more flexibility in finding out whether Nunn can reach his potential than the Lakers do right now, and his upside could be particularly enticing for Detroit.

The obvious big piece of this deal would be the 2027 first-round pick, and it would be a huge risk for the Lakers to include this. Their future is very shaky to say the least, but if they want to add Bogdanovic, this may be what it takes to land him.

The Lakers front office has to decide whether the highs they have seen their team hit so far this season are worth investing in. They may be able to get another piece if they include that first-round pick, such as Alec Burks, but they don’t have players that are enticing enough for the Pistons to accept a second-round pick or two with them. Bojan Bogdanovic could be the Lakers missing link, and if they want to get him, this is what it will take.