There’s no denying that the future is bright for LaMelo Ball. However, according to ESPN analyst Jay Williams, that future might not be with the Charlotte Hornets. In his mind, Williams believes that sooner or later, LaMelo is going to be the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar.

Williams pointed out that three years from now, LeBron James is going to be 41. Assuming that he’s still with the Lakers, LeBron would likely be in the twilight of his career by then. LA would need someone to take over his throne once The King finally calls it a career, and Williams is adamant that LaMelo Ball should be his natural successor:

“When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold,” Williams said on a recent episode of First Take.

Right now, Ball still has three more years remaining with the Hornets. He’s already proven that he’s a superstar in the league and both Williams and his co-host Tim Legler argue that this kid might be too big for Charlotte and its small market. Not even team owner Michael Jordan can change that.

There’s no denying that LaMelo Ball does have a certain swag to him that makes him a great fit for a high-profile team like the Lakers. It also helps that he’s a LA native as well. Could he be the face of the Lakers franchise three or so years from now?