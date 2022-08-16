Even Skip Bayless had to comment on Bronny James’ viral-worthy dunk. Being a certified hater of LeBron James, the veteran broadcaster could not help but chime in on Bronny’s mind-blowing poster slam.

Skip gave Bronny his credit, but unsurprisingly, the 70-year-old could not let this pass without a bit of criticism for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s heir apparent:

“Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would’ve dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though,” Bayless tweeted.

Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 16, 2022

At least it’s clear that even the great Skip Bayless was left in awe by Bronny’s eye-popping slam. However, he still had to throw a bit of a jab by saying that LeBron James would have done it differently. Dare I say that Skip just heaped a bit of praise on LeBron?

It wouldn’t be the first time. Bayless himself recently shared his thoughts on the prospect of LeBron playing alongside his son, Bronny, in the NBA. According to Skip, he “wouldn’t put it beyond” LeBron to achieve this tremendous task. As a matter of fact, the Fox Sports broadcaster even believes that James could even extend his career to be able to play with his second son, Bryce.

You have to note that this is Skip Bayless we’re talking about here, and he’s probably one of the biggest LeBron haters on the planet. For him to say this about James speaks volumes of how much respect he has for the four-time NBA champ. It’s just that Skip has much more fun throwing jabs at LeBron as opposed to giving him his flowers.