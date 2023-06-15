The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 17 and No. 47 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Lakers haven't had a first-round selection play for them as a rookie since Moritz Wagner in 2018-19, and he was dealt after one season. The organization boasts a superb track record of discovering and developing prospects, whether or not they stay in purple and gold. Jordan Clarkson (No. 46), Larry Nance Jr. (No. 27), Ivica Zubac (No. 32), Talen Horton-Tucker (No. 46), Alex Caruso (undrafted), Austin Reaves (undrafted) were all either signed/drafted by/immediately traded to the Lakers. Their 2022 pick, Max Christie (No. 35) — whom they traded into the second round to select — seems poised to leap into the rotation next season.

The '23 class is considered to be extremely deep. The new CBA will reward developing inexpensive talent. The Lakers only have four players currently under contract for 2023-24, so filling out a few spots with cheap youth would help alleviate pressure before free agency.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Lakers are reportedly exploring trading down for multiple picks — though adding an affordable win-now player would be nice, too. The organization is in a tricky spot of navigating the CBA and setting up the future while still fielding a contender around LeBron James, who surely favors established pieces over unproven dudes half his age.

(If the Lakers keep the pick, they're in a position to take the best player available. They could use more shooting, playmaking/ball-handling, and defensive versatility at forward. The Lakers have worked out numerous prospects.)

Revising an earlier tweet: Here are the 2023 NBA Draft prospects whom the Lakers have worked out so far (excluding a few opt-outs). LA owns the No. 17 & No. 47 picks. Rankings courtesy of @BrettSiegelNBA's latest Big Board, which you can/should check out: https://t.co/2HVZBkkGfr pic.twitter.com/SvWvDQ49zO — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) June 14, 2023

The Lakers can include Malik Beasley ($16.5 million team option), Mo Bamba ($10.3 million 2023-24 salary), and Jarred Vanderbilt ($4.5 million) in draft trades, plus a slew of second-round picks and their 2029 or 2030 first.

Here are five logical trade partners for the Lakers, based on common sense and scuttlebutt.

Charlotte Hornets

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Hornets have No. 3 (which they may trade), No. 27, No, 34, No. 39, and No. 41. Would the Lakers be interested in No. 27, No. 34, and a second for No. 17?

Sacramento Kings

The Kings hold the No. 24, No. 38, and No. 54. It's unclear where the relationship between the two front offices stands these days, after Los Angeles negotiated a trade featuring Kyle Kuzma before the 2021 NBA Draft, only to balk at the very last minute in favor of the Russell Westbrook blockbuster.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn has the No. 21, No. 22, and No. 51 picks. They're believed to be interested in moving up. If the Lakers can get No. 21 and No. 22, they should pull the trigger.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz own the No. 9, No. 16, and No. 28 selections, plus 14 more first-rounders this decade. Danny Ainge has been calling around to gauge interest in his '23 picks, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer. Perhaps the Jazz would take No. 17 from the Lakers in exchange for No. 28 and a future pick down the road. Despite his Lakers hatred, Ainge certainly helped out Pelinka in February.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have No. 7, No. 26, No. 29, No. 32, and No. 55. They also have Buddy Hield, a former Pelinka client with whom the Lakers have long flirted. The Pacers are looking to package picks and move up, per Fischer. The Lakers could send them No. 17 in exchange for two of those later picks. Or, the Lakers could send No. 17 and Beasley for Hield. The Lakers reportedly got to the one-yard line with the Pacers on a Hield/Myles Turner/Westbrook swap but reconsidered on the eve of training camp.