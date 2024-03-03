LeBron James continues to be unbelievable. There is nothing left to prove in the basketball realm for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, but that's not stopping him from ascending to the top. While Michael Jordan is still regarded by the majority as the greatest player to ever play the sport of basketball, there is no denying the fact that LeBron is the first and only player in the history of the league to rack up at least 40,000 points.
When LeBron James scored his 40,000th point in the NBA Saturday night in a home game versus the Denver Nuggets, he became a member of several mind-blowing one-man statistical clubs.
NBA stat clubs LeBron James is the only member of:
27000/7000/7000 club
28000/8000/8000 club
29000/9000/9000 club
30000/10000/10000 club
35000/10000/10000 club
40000/10000/10000 club
— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 3, 2024
Without a doubt, LeBron's latest accomplishment will be heavily used by his supporters in GOAT debates. While Jordan has won six NBA championships and never lost a single NBA Finals appearance, James is, statistically speaking, the best player in terms of the most important basketball stat of all. And he's not even considered a score-first player, as he's viewed as a facilitator more than as a scorer.
Lakers fall to reigning NBA champions on LeBron James' historic night
Unfortunately for LeBron James and the Lakers, his big night was spoiled by a 124-114 loss to the Nuggets. James finished with 26 points on 12-for-26 shooting from the field with four rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes of action. He also made three of his four attempts from the field. He can continue to add to his scoring total on Monday when the Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.