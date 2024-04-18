The NBA Playoffs are here, as the Los Angeles Lakers will face off with the Denver Nuggets in the First Round. Come with us as we share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Lakers finished the season with a 47-35 record and were eighth in the Western Conference. Then, they won the play-in game 110-106 against the New Orleans Pelicans to snag the seventh spot. This means they will line themselves up for a rematch with the Denver Nuggets. Now, they must figure out how to beat them while trying to avenge last year's Western Conference Finals, where they endured a 4-0 sweep.
The Nuggets went 57-25 this season to finish as the second seed in the Western Conference. Ultimately, this is their chance to run it back to the finals. The Nuggets must tangle with the Lakers again to give themselves a chance to repeat. Subsequently, they hope to dominate once again.
The Nuggets swept the season series against the Lakers. First, they beat the Lakers 119-107 on opening night at home before taking two road games against the Lakers 114-106 and 124-114. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers in all four games last season during the Western Conference Finals. However, all the wins were by 10 or fewer points.
This will be the ninth meeting in the playoffs between the Lakers and the Nuggets. Significantly, the Lakers have won 8 of 9 series. But the Nuggets won the first series last season after many subsequent failures against the Lakers.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +245
Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (108)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 224 (-112)
Under: 224 (-108)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1
Time: 8:35 PM ET/5:35 PM PT
TV: ABC
TV: ABC
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
LeBron James must take good shots and take charge to give the Lakers any chance to pull off the upset in this game. Then, he must avoid turning the ball over while trying to force a play. Anthony Davis must dominate the boards and be a monster up front. Remember, he had 40 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1 last season. Davis must dominate the paint. Obviously, he will have a tough time doing that when facing off with Nikola Jokic.
D'Angelo Russell keeps shooting the ball well. Ultimately, he is finding good options from beyond the arc. Russell cannot disappear like he has done in the postseason in the past. Therefore, he is one of the keys to victory. Austin Reaves is another option. Significantly, he can hit the shot from all over the floor, especially when he gets a shot to post up for a three-pointer.
The Lakers will cover the spread if their offense can create scoring chances and then get second-chance opportunities. Next, they cannot let Jokic dominate them. But Jokic is just one of the weapons they will have to worry about.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Jokic hopes to dominate the postseason for the second consecutive season. Additionally, he hopes to dominate the Lakers again. But Jokic must avoid aggravating his hip injury. Overall, he is the best player on the court, so staying healthy is essential. Jamal Murray is the key factor and the reason why the Nuggets were able to make a run last season because it gave Denver an unpredictable shooting threat. However, he is dealing with a knee injury that may hamper him. But Murray played in the finale. Now, he hopes to make an impact again.
Michael Porter Jr. is another great option. Significantly, he finished the season by averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Aaron Gordon is dealing with a foot injury. Yet, he also played in the regular-season finale. Reggie Jackson is also dealing with a calf injury. Regardless, like his teammates, he managed to play in the regular-season finale.
The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can use Jokic to counter Davis and win the boards. Then, they need to find their shooting touch and hit their shots from beyond the arc.
Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
The Lakers have the whole world against them. Conversely, everyone expects the Nuggets to run all over them. But consider the fact that these teams played a close game last season in every battle. Also, consider the fact that the Lakers had a chance to steal Games 1 and 2. While they did succeed, the Lakers showed they could hang with the Nuggets. For this one, the Lakers may be able to hang around. The Nuggets probably will win this game. But the Lakers will find a way to cover the spread.
Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +7.5 (-112)