Ja Morant returned for the Memphis Grizzlies — and he made sure everyone noticed. In a Friday night clash against the Milwaukee Bucks, his comeback arrived with emphasis. Cedric Coward grabbed a rebound and launched an outlet up the floor. Morant sprinted ahead in full stride. Myles Turner stepped in, hesitated, and wanted no part of the poster. Morant rose anyway and hammered a soaring dunk as the arena erupted. It was loud, defiant, and felt like a statement in midair.

JA MORANT SLAMS IT DOWN 😤 pic.twitter.com/hATTkrGyNV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Morant enters the night carrying strong production despite his shortened season. In 14 regular-season games for the Grizzlies, he is averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes, while shooting 35.7% from the field, 19.4% from three, and 92.4% from the line. The raw numbers already show impact. The eye test adds the electricity.

The Grizzlies’ energy feels instantly different with Ja Morant back on the floor. Faster. Louder. More confident. His presence shifted the mood before tipoff and now shapes every possession. That renewed edge showed up in a surge as well. The Grizzlies outscored the Bucks 35–15 in the second quarter, turning defense into pace and pace into pressure. The Bucks continue without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a right calf strain, and that contrast hangs over the night. One side regains its engine. The other is without its centerpiece.

Article Continues Below

Morant’s return changes the Grizzlies' tone in real time

Morant is not easing into this return. On the dunk, Myles Turner slid into the picture, hesitated, and wanted no part of the poster — a split-second choice that said everything about Morant’s momentum. Coward’s activity fits beside him, creating extra possessions and lanes. The crowd leans forward every time Morant crosses half court.

This is not just about one dunk, though it will live on highlight reels. It is about what the dunk represents. Health. Emotion. Belief snapping back into place in one violent leap. In the end, the message already feels clear under the arena lights: Ja Morant is back, and the Grizzlies suddenly look dangerous again.