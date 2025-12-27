The Detroit Tigers have a championship window opening, but recent losses in consecutive postseason series have exposed a critical gap in their roster. While the front office tinkered at the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings without making the splash move the organization desperately needs, there's still an opportunity to acquire the bat that could transform October baseball in Motor City.

It's time for Scott Harris to be aggressive and make a play for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte—a player who finished 2025 as a Silver Slugger Award winner with 28 home runs and a .893 OPS. The Diamondbacks are listening on Marte before his 10-and-5 rights kick in this April, and the Tigers have the young pitching depth to construct a compelling offer.​​

The Case for Ketel Marte

Marte represents exactly the kind of impact bat the Tigers need in their middle of the order. At 31 years old, he's not a long-term solution, but he's a proven performer in pressure moments — he was the MVP of the 2023 NLCS and finished third in NL MVP voting in 2025. His offensive profile is elite: a .283 batting average, the ability to drive the ball to all fields, and enough speed to create havoc on the basepaths.​​

The Tigers' infield construction under Harris has been methodical but conservative. Colt Keith represents the future at third base, with a $28.6 million guarantee and potential path to $82 million over nine years. Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, and Kerry Carpenter form a promising outfield core. But the middle of the diamond has been a mixed bag, with rotating cast of second basemen and shortstops never truly settling the position. Marte gives the Tigers a perennial All-Star at second base who can bat cleanup and provide the consistency that's eluded them.​

From Arizona's perspective, Marte at age 31 with a $116.5 million contract through 2030 represents diminishing returns on an aging asset. The Diamondbacks have shifted into a rebuild mindset after their recent underperformance, and landing young, cost-controlled starting pitching is their stated priority. The Tigers have exactly what Arizona wants — and they can't wait much longer to act.​

The Perfect Trade Package

Here's what the Tigers should offer to pry Marte from the desert:

Detroit Receives:

2B Ketel Marte

Arizona Receives:

RHP Troy Melton

3B Colt Keith

This trade makes baseball sense on both sides. Melton, a 24-year-old with elite fastball and slider stuff who posted a 2.76 ERA in his rookie season, fills Arizona's desperate need for controllable, young starting pitching. He's the exact prototype Jon Morosi reported the Diamondbacks are seeking — an MLB-ready arm with multiple elite pitches. Detroit invested heavily in Melton's development, but acquiring a franchise-changing bat requires sacrifice.​

Keith, the Tigers' represents additional young value. At 24 years old with a career .258/.320/.715 slash line in his first two major league seasons, Keith projects as a future foundational piece for the Diamondbacks. His extension carries just $28.6 million guaranteed through 2029, making him an affordable asset with tremendous upside.​

The compensation is significant — arguably too much for a team trying to build around youth. But Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty won't wait forever, and the postseason window closes quickly. Marte's veteran presence and proven playoff pedigree could be the difference between first-round exits and World Series runs. Harris has built something special in Detroit. Now he needs to prove he's willing to be bold enough to finish the job.