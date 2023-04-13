A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The dust has barely settled on the Los Angeles Lakers’ epic overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Play-In clash on Tuesday but already, the fans are buzzing about LA’s upcoming NBA Playoffs matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. For his part, it is clear that LeBron James has already done his due diligence on their opponents, and one particular player he has his eye on is Dillon Brooks.

In case you forgot, Brooks was at the center of a highly-controversial incident involving Shannon Sharpe at the Crypto.com Arena when they played the Lakers a few months back. As such, the outspoken Grizzlies stud has emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 for LA fans. For LeBron, though, he isn’t taking what Brooks brings to the table for the Grizzlies:

“Dillon Brooks… You can’t disrespect him because he makes shots,” LeBron said.

Dillon Brooks on Tuesday: "I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series…knock him out right away…that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.” LeBron later: “Dillon Brooks…you can’t disrespect him because he makes shots.” (Brooks v. LA this season: 11-45 FG, 6-20 from 3) https://t.co/cX7rbKPN35 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 12, 2023

Brooks himself already said that he “doesn’t mind” going up against LeBron and the Lakers in the opening round, which understandably drew the ire of even more Lakers fans. For his part, however, it appears that James isn’t taking the bait. It is clear that Dillon Brooks wants to get in his head, but given how LeBron has pretty much been through it all in his career, he’s decided to kill Brooks with kindness here.

Game 1 between the Lakers and the Grizzlies is on Sunday, and it will be Memphis who will host the opening contest. Ja Morant and Co. are the favorites here, but you can be sure that LeBron James and the rest of the squad are more than happy to take on the underdog role.