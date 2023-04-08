Caitlyn Jenner is not holding back about what she thinks about Nike’s new “woke” ad. Jenner says that the global sneaker giant is throwing money at trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, but did not have the same energy for 7-time gold Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix. However, Jenner’s frustration is not with Mulvaney and reportedly complimented the influencer on chasing her bag. Jenner is frustrated because Felix claimed that Nike offered her a 70% pay cut and denied her requests for maternity protections after she got pregnant in 2017. The track legend evidently let her contract expire and then signed with Athleta.

“As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke,” Jenner expressed.

“We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage.”

Caitlyn Jenner is not the only one outraged over the Mulvaney deal. Silver medalist Sharron Davies told her followers that they should boycott Nike. The Olympian said that Nike’s move is “a kick in the teeth” to women.

“It’s so frustrating. We take two steps forward with World Athletics and Swim England protecting women’s sport and then Nike does this,” she told Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News.

“The ad feels like a parody of what women are,” she continued. “In the past it was always seen as an insult to say, ‘run like a girl’ and here we’ve got someone behaving in a way that’s very un-sporty and very unathletic and it’s so frustrating when only 1 per cent of USA sponsorship dollar goes to females in sport. That Nike would do this feels like a kick in the teeth.”