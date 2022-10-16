After a split between the two sides seemed imminent this past summer, the Russell Westbrook-Los Angeles Lakers saga will continue into the 2022-23 NBA season–for now.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported the Lakers’ hope is newly hired head coach Darvin Ham will be able to connect with Westbrook and establish a trusting relationship the 2017 MVP was never able to do with former Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel. Ham has been vocal with his support of Westbrook upon his arrival and complimented the nine-time all-star for being open to doing “whatever [Ham] needs me to do.”

Along with trying to make all pieces fit on the court in the near future, the Lakers, according to McMenamin, are playing the waiting game with teams who may look to bottom out later in the season. By not offloading Westbrook’s massive $47.1 million expiring contract now, teams who face the reality of not being able to contend this season might be more willing to take on Westbrook’s deal and give up their assets in favor of better draft odds later on this season.

“Another thought process, perhaps more realistic, is that more and more potential trade partners will open up as teams will be tantalized to join in the tankathon to get to the top of the 2023 NBA draft where a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama and a blue chip prospect in Scoot Henderson await.”

According to McMenamin, the Lakers explored trades involving Westbrook with the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer. Los Angeles’ pursuit of a third star, in this case then Utah guard Donovan Mitchell and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, didn’t come to fruition. Indiana reportedly offered Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for the Lakers’ unprotected 2027 and 2029 first round picks but Los Angeles balked.

The Lakers will now continue to experiment with bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench, like they did in their preseason loss to the Kings on Oct. 14, as the front office navigates the trade market.