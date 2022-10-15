Russell Westbrook’s surprising outlook on potential bench role, per Darvin Ham

For the majority of his NBA career, Russell Westbrook has only known life as a 34-minute per game starter. However, in the Lakers’ most recent preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings, the 2017 MVP came off the bench for the first time since 2008. The idea of utilizing Westbrook as a second-unit leader was whispered on the onset of the Lakers’ underwhelming 2021-22 campaign and increasingly grew louder as it progressed.

Now, it’s a reality Los Angeles has embraced. It appears the nine-time all-star has done so as well.

“It’s something we’ve touched on, you know, during the summer here and there,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said before Friday’s game. “And you know, (Westbrook) has been a pro, man, Russ is one of the most beautiful human beings I’ve ever come across in this business, on and off the floor. He totally understood, totally looked me in my eye and told me, said, ‘Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.’”

The Lakers are hoping that Westbrook, who only played five minutes against the Kings due to hamstring injury, is going to benefit from playing on the ball when LeBron James isn’t on the floor. That is, of course, if the Lakers continue down the path of Westbrook coming off the bench.

James said he “didn’t have an opinion” about Westbrook’s role being changed. However, he was complimentary of Russell Westbrook after the game.

“I show up every day, you know, to put the guys in position to be successful on the floor no matter who’s on the floor. And Russ is really a big piece of our club no matter (what). I mean whatever role that he has, and the rest of us. We all have to be ready.”