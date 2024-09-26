The Carolina Hurricanes were involved in trade rumors all summer long. Reports indicated the Hurricanes tried for Nikolaj Ehlers, among other names. And there were the ever-present Martin Necas trade rumors, as well. Necas signed a new contract with Carolina, though, squashing those rumors for the time being.

The Hurricanes likely wanted to bolster their roster in a big way over the summer. Carolina made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. However, they could not win the Stanley Cup. They lost to the New York Rangers in round two of the playoffs. This is disappointing given their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023.

Over the summer, Carolina lost a few players in NHL Free Agency. Names such as Brett Pesce, Stefan Noesen, and Teuvo Teravainen found new homes once the market opened. The Hurricanes did add some depth during the offseason. But there are certainly roster concerns to consider with the new season only a few weeks away.

Carolina could make a big splash before the new season begins. They lost a major piece to their puzzle as they traded Jake Guentzel to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This trade won't bring Guentzel back. But it would give the Hurricanes another scoring winger who could make a major impact for them on the ice.

Hurricanes should trade for Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers has emerged as one of the more underrated scoring wingers in the NHL. The Aalborg, Denmark native is coming off one of his best seasons in the league, as well. Ehlers scored 25 goals and 61 points for the Jets in the regular season. However, he did not score a goal in any of Winnipeg's five playoff games in 2024.

Ehlers is no stranger to trade rumors, as earlier mentioned. The Hurricanes are not the only team linked to him, either. These trade rumors stem from his contract situation. Ehlers is an unrestricted free agent once the new league year kicks in on July 1, 2025. In saying this, the 28-year-old is reportedly not interested in signing with the Jets long-term.

This could allow the Hurricanes to make a move. Adding Ehlers would give them another top-six option to bolster their offense. He does not have the track record Guentzel brought to the team. However, he certainly could provide more offensive firepower for a team looking to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, the Jets are looking to contend too. The Jets have a new head coach and a system of play that gives them confidence moving forward. Trading Ehlers would not come easy for the Jets or Hurricanes. It would have to make sense for both sides.

The Hurricanes would certainly need to get creative to make this work. They have less than $80,000 in remaining salary cap space, according to PuckPedia. However, this does not take into account any long-term injured reserve candidates. Carolina can free up $2.4 million by placing injured forward Jesper Fast on LTIR as soon as they are able.

The Jets, meanwhile, are going to need immediate help to justify this trade. Perhaps they request Martin Necas in any potential package. While Necas recently signed, a trade isn't entirely out of the question if the move is right for all involved parties. He would also slot in as a top-six winger in Winnipeg.

The Hurricanes are hoping to make the playoffs in 2025. Their current roster certainly gives them a chance to make the playoffs. However, a trade for Nikolaj Ehlers could further increase their odds of going on a postseason run.