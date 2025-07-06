Notre Dame football is welcoming the son of the legendary Larry Fitzgerald soon. Devin Fitzgerald announced his verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish Saturday.

The three-star wide receiver will attempt to write his own legacy for the national title game runner-up. He's adding to a stout 2026 college football recruiting class for Marcus Freeman and his coaching staff.

But Fitzgerald's bloodlines aren't the only thing winning over Irish fans. So is his confidence for the future of ND football.

Fitzgerald fired off a bold claim following his verbal decision, which he shared via Kyle Kelly of On3/Rivals. The son of the revered Arizona Cardinals WR is envisioning a championship coming back to South Bend.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of contributing to winning a natty,” Fitzgerald said via Kelly.

Fitzgerald wants to end the long national title drought for the Irish. His father was five years of age the last time ND stood atop the college football world.

Larry Fitzgerald's son spurned multiple Power 4 teams for Notre Dame

Which teams landed in the final running for the wideout? The Brophy College Prep star from Phoenix had multiple suitors.

College Football Playoff team Clemson was in the mix. The Tigers weren't the only Atlantic Coast Conference suitor for him.

Longtime Notre Dame rival Stanford was on his short list too. Fitzgerald came close to adding to the past NFL representation already in Palo Alto — through interim head coach Frank Reich and general manager Andrew Luck. Stanford wasn't the only Californian representative.

UCLA rose as the final one on his list. The Bruins have delivered strong recruiting results under former NFL running back DeShaun Foster — who played during the Cardinals star's run in the league.

Freeman and ND, meanwhile, add to a growing '26 class threatening to claim No. 1 in the recruiting rankings. Notre Dame grabbed four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley on Saturday — who turned down Texas.

No. 3 ranked tight end Ian Premer became a June recruiting win. Choosing the Irish on June 26. Premer wasn't the only top 10 talent for his position group to join ND.

Top 10 cornerback Khary Adams came even earlier for the Irish's '26 class. Adams verbally committed June 20. Fitzgerald becomes the 24th commitment for the nation's No. 4 overall class.