Gleyber Torres first started to re-establish himself as a valuable contributor during the second half of the 2024 campaign, but he has enjoyed a legitimate resurgence with the Detroit Tigers (55-34) in 2025. The veteran second baseman is slated to start in the MLB All-Star Game on July 15, assuming he is healthy enough to compete. Torres suffered a neck contusion in Saturday's American League Central clash with the Cleveland Guardians (40-46), per MLive's Evan Woodbery

The 28-year-old collided with shortstop Brayan Rocchio after a high flip from second baseman Angel Martinez in the first inning. Torres was in obvious pain and stayed on the ground for a bit before exiting the game. When the head and neck area is involved, concern is naturally high. Hopefully, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has good news regarding his player's health by the end of the night.

Torres has faced plenty of adversity during the roller-coaster ride that has been his big-league career. He burst onto the scene with the New York Yankees in 2018, showcasing enough well-rounded offensive production to convince many fans that he could be a franchise pillar. Following a terrific two-year start to his tenure in The Bronx, which included consecutive appearances in the Midsummer Classic, the Venezuelan steeply dropped off.

He lost his edge at the plate and became more susceptible to mental mistakes in the field and on the base paths, quickly morphing into one of the more polarizing athletes in the Big Apple. The Motor City seems to agree with Gleyber Torres, however. He is batting .279, boasts a .385 on-base percentage and has nine home runs and 44 RBIs through 76 games this season. The veteran joins Riley Greene and Javier Baez – a man who is enjoying his own comeback campaign — in becoming the first trio of Tigers players to start an All-Star Game in 18 years.

Detroit possesses its share of talent, as one would expect from the club with the best record in the AL, but its lineup depth has been instrumental to its wonderful first half. If a valuable bat near the top of the lineup goes down, that could obviously cause a ripple effect.

That is not a worry at the moment, though. The Tigers and their fans just want to know that Torres is going to be alright.