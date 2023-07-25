Deion Sanders' sudden foray into coaching didn't come from any insatiable need to scratch his post-playing football itch. Instead, it was his sudden realization of how young players were being taught the game he loves that pushed the Hall-of-Fame cornerback to become a college football coach.

Sanders expanded on that development in the most recent issue of The Coloradoan, detailing the initial process that ultimately led him to become head coach of Colorado football.

“What drew me to coaching was fulfilling a need,” he said, per Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire. “I was watching my youngest two sons at football practice, and it was horrible. I mean, the coaches didn’t know what they were doing, and they had these kids colliding and hitting each other. So I went out there and tried to teach them the proper protocol for doing what they needed to do. And I sat back down like a real parent. Then I saw something else and I couldn’t take it. So I went out there and helped them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“By the second or third time, I was running the whole practice,” Sanders continued. “I said to myself, ‘If you’re gonna do this, you’re not going to do it with nobody else. Do it your own way.’”

Deion Sanders took the reins at Colorado in early December, following a standout three-season run at Jackson State. Coach Prime quickly restored the Tigers as a HBCU powerhouse, going 27-6 over his ballyhooed tenure.

Sanders faces a stiff challenge why striving for a similar turnaround with the Buffaloes, who haven't enjoyed a winning season since 2016. His efforts will be aided by a stellar 2023 recruiting class headlined by his son, Shedeur Sanders, who figures to start at quarterback with Colorado football after dominating lower-level competition for two seasons at Jackson State.