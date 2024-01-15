Get to know the 8 teams in the LCS Spring 2024 Season.

Riot Games pushed some big changes for the LCS Spring 2024 Season, including the reduction of competing teams from 10 to 8. Check out all Teams, Rosters, and Players for the LCS Spring 2024 Season.

Full LCS Spring 2024 Schedule

Regular Season

Week 1 (Opening Week): Jan. 20-21

Week 2: Jan. 27-28

Week 3 (Super Week): Feb. 2-4

Week 4: Feb. 10-11

Week 5: Mar. 2-3

Week 6 (Super Week): Mar. 8-10

Playoffs

Week 1: Mar. 14-17

Week 2: Mar. 23-24

Spring Finals: Mar. 30-31

LCS Spring 2024 Teams, Rosters, and Players

Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses were cut off from the league, and Shopify Rebellion acquired the spot held previously by TSM.

The first and second places will qualify for this year's Mid-Season Invitational.

The season is receiving some big changes as announced by LCS Commissioner Mark “MarkZ” Zimmerman, including live patch play, less downtime in-between games, and more viewer interaction.

The LCS pros will be playing on the live patch to “help create a more tangible connection between pro play and the wider League of Legends community.” This means that whatever version of the game you're playing on, that's the version being played on-stage. “Competing on the live patch is a change we hope will invigorate both fans and players. Fans can take anything they see on stage directly into their own matches, while pros will no longer need to practice two versions of the game,” said Riot Games in a press release.

100 Thieves

Top Lane: Rayan “Sniper” Shoura

Jungle: Kim “River” Dong-woo

Mid Lane: Lim “Quid” Hyeon-seung

Bot Lane: Brandon “Meech” Choi

Support: Bill “Eyla” Nguyen

100 Thieves restructured their team, only keeping mid lane Quid from their 2023 roster. This squad includes Canadian rookie Sniper, also known as General Sniper, in his LCS debut after spending a few years on 100 Thieves' development teams.

Cloud9

Top Lane: Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami

Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang

Mid Lane: Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun

Bot Lane: Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol

Support: Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme

This Cloud9 roster retains the core of the team with Fudge, Blaber and Berserker staying. This year, Vulcan returns to the organization and after the departure and retirement of Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, Jojopyun has come to fill the vacated spot.

we've got him 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/JYJv7YBGTB — Cloud9 League of Legends (@C9LoL) November 24, 2023

Dignitas

Top Lane: Lee “Rich” Jae-won

Jungle: Lawrence “Exyu” Xu

Mid Lane: Kim “Dove” Jae-yeon

Bot Lane: Frank “Tomo” Lam

Support: Jonah “Isles” Rosario

This Dignitas roster contains two imports in solo-laners Rich and Dove, both Koreans coming over from the Chinese League LPL. Rich may be a familiar name to some, as he was quite the successful Heroes of the Storm player before shifting over to League of Legends.

FlyQuest

Top Lane: Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau

Jungle: Kacper “Inspired” Słoma

Mid Lane: Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen

Bot Lane: Fahad “Massu” Abdulmalek

Support: Alan “Busio” Cwalina

FlyQuest has a completely new roster, with a solid veteran top-jungle-mid trio and a less experienced bot-lane. Busio is coming over from 100 Thieves to support Massu, who previously competed under FlyQuest Challengers and is making his LCS debut.

Immortals

Top Lane: Cho “Castle” Hyeon-seong

Jungle: Jonathan “Armao” Armao

Mid Lane: Lee “Mask” Sang-hoon

Bot Lane: Edward “Tactical” Ra

Support: Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung

Immortals acquired four new players, retaining only AD Carry Tactical from their roster last year. They have three Korean players, including Olleh who has been granted a green card after playing in the region since 2016. When he came to the NALCS, Immortals was the first team he joined, and this marks his return to the organization since his departure in 2017.

Castle and Mask spent some time together in KT Rolster Challengers, but Mask spent the 2023 season with Unicorns of Love SE.

We're 8 days away from the start of the 2024 #LCS Spring Split! pic.twitter.com/ws7YNBc2s5 — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 13, 2024

NRG

Top Lane: Niship “Dhokla” Doshi

Jungle: Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia

Mid Lane: Cristian “Palafox” Palafox

Bot Lane: Victor “FBI” Huang

Support: Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun

“If it ain't broke, don't fix it” is NRG's mantra for this season as they run back most of their Worlds Quarterfinal-making (and G2 Esports-beating) team from last year. The only change they made was the exchange in support, with huhi taking up Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun's spot.

Hello, is this the "we're so back" department? We'd like to file a claim. pic.twitter.com/RjpR93XDg1 — NRG Kia League (@NRGLeague) January 3, 2024

Shopify Rebellion

Top Lane: Aaron “FakeGod” Lee

Jungle: Lee “Bugi” Seong-yeop

Mid Lane: David “Insanity” Challe

Bot Lane: Ju “Bvoy” Yeong-hoon

Support: Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam

Shopify Rebellion acquired TSM's slot and roster, but only Bugi and Insanity were kept. They are fielding veteran support Zeyzal, best known for his time in Cloud9 years back, and pairing him up with Bvoy after the AD carry spent some time in the CBLOL and LLA regions.

Team Liquid

Top Lane: Jeong “Impact” Eon-young

Jungle: Eom “UmTi” Seong-hyeon

Mid Lane: Eain “APA” Stearns

Bot Lane: Sean “Yeon” Sung

Support: Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in

CoreJJ remains a mainstay in Team Liquid, and now he's joined with two more Korean players, Impact and UmTi, the latter of whom is fresh from BRION in the LCK.

The LCS Spring 2024 Season begins January 20 and will run until March 31, 2024.