Gaming
LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: Teams, Brackets, Format Explained
After eight weeks of Group Stage, the LCS Summer 2022 moves on to Playoffs. Eight teams duke it out for three slots in the upcoming Worlds 2022.
LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs
Qualified Teams
In order of their placements from the Group Stage, the following teams made it to Playoffs:
Evil Geniuses
- Top: Jeong “Impact” Eon-yeong
- Jungle: Kacper “Inspired” Słoma
- Mid: Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun
- Bot: Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki
- Support: Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme
100 Thieves
- Top: Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho
- Jungle: Can “Closer” Çelik
- Mid: Felix “Abbedagge” Braun
- Bot: Victor “FBI” Huang
- Support: Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun
Team Liquid
- Top: Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau
- Jungle: Lucas “Santorin” Larsen
- Mid: Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg
- Bot: Steven “Hans sama” Liv
- Support: Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in
Counter Logic Gaming
- Top: Niship “Dhokla” Doshi
- Jungle: Juan “Contractz” Garcia
- Mid: Cristian “Palafox” Palafox
- Bot: Fatih “Luger” Güven
- Support: Philippe “poome” Lavoie-Giguere
Cloud9
- Top: Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami
- Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang
- Mid: Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen
- Bot: Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol
- Support: Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen
FlyQuest
- Top: Philip “Philip” Zeng
- Jungle: Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas
- Mid: Loïc “toucouille” Dubois
- Bot: Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen
- Support: Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black
TSM
- Top: Colin “Solo” Earnest
- Jungle: Mingyi “Spica” Lu
- Mid: Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang
- Bot: Tony “Instinct” Ng
- Support: Johnathan “Chime” Pomponio
Golden Guardians
- Top: Eric “Licorice” Ritchie
- Jungle: Kim “River” Dong-woo
- Mid: Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott
- Bot: Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes
- Support: Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung
LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs Bracket and Format
LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs is a double elimination bracket with eight teams. The top two teams get a bye and will begin in the Upper Bracket Semi-finals, while the bottom two seeds will start in the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals. All matches played will be a best-of-five.
4th seed CLG and 5th seed Cloud9 will begin in the Upper Bracket Quarter-Finals, similar to 3rd seed Team Liquid and 6th seed FlyQuest.
As the 1st seed, Evil Geniuses have the luxury to choose between the two teams that win their respective Upper Bracket Quarter-Final match. The un-picked winner will face 2nd seed 100 Thieves.
The loser of the CLG vs C9 match will face Golden Guardians in the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals, while TSM is waiting for the loser of TL vs FLY.
The full schedule can be found on lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, click right here.