LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: Teams, Brackets, Format Explained

After eight weeks of Group Stage, the LCS Summer 2022 moves on to Playoffs. Eight teams duke it out for three slots in the upcoming Worlds 2022.

LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs

Qualified Teams

In order of their placements from the Group Stage, the following teams made it to Playoffs:

Evil Geniuses

Top: Jeong “Impact” Eon-yeong

Jungle: Kacper “Inspired” Słoma

Mid: Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun

Bot: Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki

Support: Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme

100 Thieves

Top: Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho

Jungle: Can “Closer” Çelik

Mid: Felix “Abbedagge” Braun

Bot: Victor “FBI” Huang

Support: Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun

Team Liquid

Top: Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau

Jungle: Lucas “Santorin” Larsen

Mid: Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg

Bot: Steven “Hans sama” Liv

Support: Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in

Counter Logic Gaming

Top: Niship “Dhokla” Doshi

Jungle: Juan “Contractz” Garcia

Mid: Cristian “Palafox” Palafox

Bot: Fatih “Luger” Güven

Support: Philippe “poome” Lavoie-Giguere

Cloud9

Top: Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami

Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang

Mid: Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen

Bot: Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol

Support: Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen

FlyQuest

Top: Philip “Philip” Zeng

Jungle: Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas

Mid: Loïc “toucouille” Dubois

Bot: Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen

Support: Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black

TSM

Top: Colin “Solo” Earnest

Jungle: Mingyi “Spica” Lu

Mid: Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang

Bot: Tony “Instinct” Ng

Support: Johnathan “Chime” Pomponio

Golden Guardians

Top: Eric “Licorice” Ritchie

Jungle: Kim “River” Dong-woo

Mid: Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott

Bot: Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes

Support: Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung

LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs Bracket and Format

LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs is a double elimination bracket with eight teams. The top two teams get a bye and will begin in the Upper Bracket Semi-finals, while the bottom two seeds will start in the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals. All matches played will be a best-of-five.

4th seed CLG and 5th seed Cloud9 will begin in the Upper Bracket Quarter-Finals, similar to 3rd seed Team Liquid and 6th seed FlyQuest.

As the 1st seed, Evil Geniuses have the luxury to choose between the two teams that win their respective Upper Bracket Quarter-Final match. The un-picked winner will face 2nd seed 100 Thieves.

The loser of the CLG vs C9 match will face Golden Guardians in the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals, while TSM is waiting for the loser of TL vs FLY.

The full schedule can be found on lolesports.com.