The K-POP sensation, LE SSERAFIM, has set the internet abuzz with hints of a potential collaboration with the NBA's LA Lakers. Yunjin, a member of LE SSERAFIM, recently shared a captivating photo on her Instagram, showcasing five basketball jerseys in the Lakers' iconic purple and gold colors. Each jersey was emblazoned with the names of the group's members: Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha, and Eunchae, and featured the NBA logo prominently.

The caption accompanying the image read, “[W]here to for our next perfect night?”, referencing their newly released song, “Perfect Night.” This cryptic message and the visual hint have led fans to speculate that the group might be gearing up for a halftime performance during an upcoming Lakers game.

Since the recent collaboration LE SSERAFIM has made with Overwatch 2, you'd think they might take a little break for the time being. The speculations were further fueled by the upcoming NBA match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for November 2. Fans took to social media, expressing their excitement and hopes of seeing the K-POP group perform their first English digital single during the game's halftime show. Tweets such as “[LE SSERAFIM OT5] going to NBA on Nov. 2, can't wait…” and “it'd be iconic if they performed at halftime” flooded the internet.

While the collaboration with the Lakers isn't officially confirmed, LE SSERAFIM's schedule does include a trip to Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards' Global Spin Live, where they are set to headline the show at the Grammy Museum. This recent tease, combined with their U.S. TV debut performance of “Perfect Night” on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” indicates that LE SSERAFIM is making significant strides in the U.S. market.

As fans eagerly await an official announcement, the anticipation for the Lakers vs. Clippers game has undoubtedly reached new heights. Whether or not LE SSERAFIM graces the halftime stage, their presence in the city during such a significant game is bound to create waves.