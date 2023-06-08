Leafeon is now finally available in Pokemon UNITE! With Leafeon added to the official roster of Pokemon UNITE, the new Pokemon being added only leaves the first-gen and original Eeveelutions Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon to be yet included in the game.

Leafeon – Another Eeveelution in Pokemon UNITE

It's already fascinating how there are several Eeveelutions in the game which makes the first few minutes of Pokemon UNITE a little confusing with all these Eevees prancing along the different areas of the map. Leafeon (a new addition to the Pokemon UNITE roster) is a Speedster that unleashes the power of the sun. Naturally, that makes Leafeon a potential destroyer in the game, given also that most of the new Pokemon that are released in Pokemon UNITE literally broken. Let's check out Leafeon's moveset below:

Ability: Chlorophyll

Description: When the Pokemon with this Ability is not in tall grass, its Chlorophyll gauge charges. When the Chlorophyll gauge is full, the Pokemon with this Ability has its movement speed increased.

Basic Attack

Description: If a basic attack is performed when the user's Chlorophyll gauge is full, the entire gauge is consumed and the user's next basic attack becomes a boosted attack. This boosted attack deals additional damage and decreases the movement speed of the opposing Pokemon it hits.

First Move: Swift

Description: Has the user shoot star-shaped rays, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon they hit

Move Type: Ranged

Damage Type: Physical

Cooldown: 5 seconds

First Move (New): Razor Leaf

Description: Has the user launch five sharp-edged leaves in a designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon they hit before sticking into the ground for a short time. If this move is used again, the leaves return to the user and deal damage to opposing Pokemon they hit along the way. If the leaves are returned to the user after a set amount of time has passed since they stuck into the ground, they deal increased damage. If all five leaves hit one Pokemon, the user is granted a shield.

Upgrade: Strengthens the effect of the shield granted by this move.

Move Type: Ranged

Damage Type: Physical

Cooldown: 6 seconds

First Move (Upgraded): Solar Blade

Description: Has the user started gathering light and filling a blade with the light's energy. If this move is used again after the user has started gathering light, the user brings the blade down, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits. The longer the blade is filled with light energy, the more damage this move deals. When the user's Chlorophyll gauge is full, the cooldown for the next use of this move is reduced, and when the move is used, the blade is brought down immediately and deals maximum damage.

Upgrade: The user receives reduced damage while filling the blade with light energy.

Second Move: Quick Attack

Description: Has the user move quickly in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it makes contact with along the way.

Move Type: Dash

Damage Type: Physical

Cooldown: 7.5 seconds

Second Move (New): Aerial Ace

Description: Has the user move with speed and slash, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits. The user's next basic attack after using this move deals increased damage. A maximum of two uses can be kept in reserve for this move.

Upgrade: Decreases the time it takes to store a use of this move.

Move Type: Dash

Damage Type: Physical

Cooldown: 1.5 seconds

Second Move (Upgraded): Leaf Blade

Description: Has the user dash and then spin while slashing around itself with sharp leaves, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits. If the outer ring of this move's area of effect hits opposing Pokemon, it deals increased damage, decreases the opposing Pokemon's movement speed, and charges the user's Chlorophyll gauge.

Upgrade: Also reduces this move's cooldown when the outer ring of the area of effect deals damage to multiple opponents simultaneously.

Move Type: Dash

Damage Type: Physical

Cooldown: 8 seconds

UNITE Move: Emerald Two-Step

Description: Has the user leap at the designated opposing Pokemon, dealing damage to it and decreasing its movement speed. After that, the user leaps up and lands with force, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect. Those opposing Pokemon take more damage the closer they are to the center of the area of effect. After using Emerald Two-Step, the Pokemon gains the following buffs: Shield granted, Movement Speed increased for a short time.

Move Type: Sure Hit, Area of Effect

Damage Type: Physical

Cooldown: 88 seconds

Held Item Suggestions:



For Leafeon to be able to maximize damage output, make sure you equip the following Held Items: Attack Weight, Energy Amplifier, and Float Stone. Attack Weight will provide a large damage boost, especially for its moves, Energy Amplifier boosts Leafeon's damage when it uses its UNITE move, Emerald Two-Step, and Float Stone provides more movement speed and damage. You may consider replacing Attack Weight with Muscle Band which can help eliminate the stacking that's required to improve Leafeon's attacks.

Leafeon Suggestions

Moveset Suggestion:

What we recommend when using Leafeon (who is a part of the official Pokemon UNITE roster), is to go with the Solar Blade and Leaf Blade moveset. This build will be centered on quickly charging Chlorophyll using Leaf Blade then bursting your opponents down with a quick Solar Blade. Since this build will be centered on hitting your opponents hard with Solar Blade and then being able to chase them down with Leaf Blade given that it's a dash move.

Battle Item Suggestion:



Leafeon needs to be able to move around to get into position and chase to hunt down opponents. With positioning effectively, the best Battle Item to use would be the Eject Button. This Battle Item will help you get in position especially when using Emerald Two-Step.

Emblem Color Suggestion:

To really put out damage effectively and at a maximum, use six (6) Brown Emblems as well as four (4) White Emblems. These emblems will provide an improved Attack to further increase Solar Blade's damage. Sp. Atk, Sp. Def, and Defense can be traded for the other stats.

Leafeon is a Mean Knock-out-ing Machine

Leafeon is a certified Speedster who is poised to dish out a huge amount of damage utilizing Solar Blade while being able to put itself in the best positions with Leaf Blade and the Eject Button. You will definitely be squishy enough to be eliminated properly so positioning is very important for this Pokemon in Pokemon UNITE. Make sure that you are always at the best hiding spots where you are just doing free hits in bushes or from afar. Let your teammates tank the damage from opposing Pokemon or be wise enough to just kite damage your opponents in and out. The game plan for this Pokemon will be to hit hard, go back to recharge your moves and hit hard again. Run around and make sure that you are at a safe distance between you and your opponent so you can continue to hit effectively while being out of range from the opposing Pokemon's range. Ultimately, Leafeon will be pretty fun to play with in Pokemon UNITE, and given that most Pokemon that are newly released in the game, expect Leafeon to be pretty darn broken at the start of the game.

To be in the loop about the latest happenings, updates, events, and news in Pokemon UNITE, make sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!