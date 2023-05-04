Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Erv and Dani Di Giusto have taken cheering against the Toronto Maple Leafs to an entirely different level, and the pair has gone viral for wearing various opposing NHL team jerseys to Scotiabank Arena.

The father and daughter duo are Montreal Canadiens fans who live in Toronto and own Maple Leafs season tickets, according to NHL.com. But as they own jerseys for every other NHL franchise except the Leafs, they’ve taken to the habit of wearing the jersey of whatever team Toronto is playing against on any given night.

“We’ve been season ticket holders for a long time and my dad has always cheered for the opponent,” Dani told NHL.com on Wednesday. “Growing up I learned it’s everything but Leafs. It really started this year with me because I started buying more of the jerseys; my dad always had them so this year we’ve been consistently wearing the opposing team’s jerseys and coming to games cheering for the opposing team.”

The two made waves on social media for wearing Tampa Bay Lightning jerseys during the Stanley Cup Playoffs opening round, and again on Tuesday night wearing Florida Panthers threads in the team’s 4-2 win against the Leafs in Game 1.

“We know when the camera lady looks at us, there’s a little red dot so we know we’re on TV but either way like 10 seconds later, we’re both getting texts from people saying, ‘We saw you on TV!’ so we know pretty quickly when we’ve been on,” Dani explained.

Erv DiGiusto has held Leafs season tickets since the team played at Maple Leafs Gardens, which closed in 1999, and he attends every Toronto home game. Overall, he has been showing up to cheer against the Leafs for almost 40 years.

“It’s a cool bonding experience because at the end of the day we are all in the stadium cheering just to watch a good hockey game,” Dani Di Giusto explained.

“But there’s something special because it’s usually just us two cheering together on our own and there’s something special about that doing it together with my dad.”