The Toronto Maple Leafs are going all-in ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday. After already acquiring Ryan O’Reilly from the St. Louis Blues, Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas brought in veteran defenseman Jake McCabe from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The Leafs acquired McCabe and Sam Lafferty from Chicago, in return for a top-ten protected 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, Joey Anderson and prospect Pavel Gogolev.

Chicago is retaining 50 percent of McCabe’s contract, and sending two conditional fifth-round selections back to Toronto. If the 2025 first-round selection is in the top ten, Chicago will get Toronto’s 2026 first-round pick instead.

We’ve acquired Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty, a conditional 5th round pick in 2024 and a conditional 5th round pick in 2025 from Chicago in exchange for a conditional 2025 1st round pick, 2026 2nd round pick, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 27, 2023

Jake McCabe is a great get for the Leafs, as the veteran blueliner still has two more years on his contract, and will be a crucial piece in the playoffs this season and beyond. At a reasonable $4 million per year, the Maple Leafs will only have to pay $2 million of that with the salary retention.

The 29-year-old McCabe has been productive for the Blackhawks this season, compiling 20 points in 55 games, a pace that would see him blow his previous career high of 22 points out of the water.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But he will be relied on mainly for his physicality, especially on the penalty kill; he is strong in front of the net and is more than willing to block shots. Crucial qualities for a depth defenseman come playoff time.

Sam Lafferty is also having a career-best season, with 10 goals and 21 points in 51 games.

It’s been an admittedly impressive few weeks for Kyle Dubas, Brendan Shanahan and the entire front office ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Leafs have brought in four solid additions without giving up a single roster player: Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the Blues and now Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty from the Hawks.

It’s clear Toronto is going all-in as they try to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.