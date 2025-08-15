The 2025 Notre Dame football team is set for a big year in South Bend. Last season, they ran to the national championship before ultimately losing to Ohio State. This year, the biggest key for the Fighting Irish will be what the ground game looks like, thanks to Jeremiyah Love, who will carry this offense as a potential Heisman Trophy winner.

While watching the football team at practice, Notre Dame beat writer for Blue and Gold.com, Jack Soble, took a video of Notre Dame using Jeremiyah Love more in the passing game than he did before. Love is a playmaker, and the Fighting Irish want to find more ways to get him out in space and make plays.

Soble posted to X: “Expect to see more of Jeremiyah Love in the passing game this season. Notre Dame is looking to get No. 4 the football in space on routes like this.”

Jeremiyah Love had a fantastic season in South Bend, and after last year, it's hard to say that there's a better running back coming into the 2025 season in all of college football. Love had 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns with 163 carries. Those stats are also why he is one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy this season. He is precisely the type of player that Marcus Freeman loves.

Love has not been much of a threat in the receiving game. In 2023, he had eight receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown; in 2024, he had 28 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Another way the Notre Dame football team wants to get Love involved even more is in the return game. Special teams coach Marty Biagi met with reporters on Friday and suggested that Jadarian Price and Love could be in line for opportunities in the return game.

Biagi complimented the star back saying that anytime “you see a guy that is presumed a Heisman candidate starting on our punt team, which often goes overlooked, but when you have one of the best players in the country willing to go out and be a gunner on our punt team, it sets the standard for no job is too small for anybody on our team. It sets a standard for what we want to be.”

Jeremiyah Love is the focal point of the Notre Dame football team, with many new pieces that need to fit, especially with a new quarterback under center. If they get him the ball more in the passing game and use him in the return game, he could be in line for a massive year from an all-purpose perspective and in helping Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish get back to the national championship.