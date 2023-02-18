The NHL trade deadline is less than two weeks away at this point, but teams are not waiting until then to make their moves. The Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to strike while the iron is hot.

The Maple Leafs have acquired former Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O’Reilly from the St. Louis Blues. Toronto also acquired forward Noel Acciari from the Blues in the deal.

This trade included the Minnesota Wild as well. O’Reilly was originally traded to the Wild before being dealt to the Maple Leafs. In exchange, the Wild acquired a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Blues retained 50% of O’Reilly’s cap hit while the Wild retained 25% of the remaining 50% of his cap hit.

St. Louis, meanwhile, receives five assets in return for O’Reilly. The team acquired forwards Adam Gaudette and Mikhail Abramov from the Maple Leafs. The Blues also picked up a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

The Maple Leafs acquire two forwards with playoff experience. Ryan O’Reilly is a former Stanley Cup Champion with the Blues, and Acciari faced O’Reilly in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the Boston Bruins.

The Blues are in the midst of a rebuild and receive a major set of assets to assist in that. St. Louis has made one major trade already, sending Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers.

The Wild, meanwhile, play the role of “broker” team. Minnesota essentially used extra cap space to facilitate the deal. In return, they land an extra draft asset to either stock their farm system or trade themselves down the line.