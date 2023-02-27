There has been a lot of smoke the it comes to a potential Patrick Kane trade to the New York Rangers since the end of last week, and the Rangers handling of their roster on Sunday gives a potential timeline as to when the team will be able to complete the trade.

Ryan Carpenter and Braden Schneider were active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, but did not take a shift during the game.

After the game, the Rangers announced that Braden Schneider was assigned to the Hartford Wolfpack.

Why would the Rangers be doing this? Because by the team’s next game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, they will have accrued enough cap space to acquire Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks at 75% salary retained, as Vince Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

On Wednesday the Rangers would be able to complete the trade for Kane, which is something that pretty much everyone in the hockey world expects to happen. Then they would be able to recall Schneider to the team and send down Ryan Carpenter, as there would be enough cap space for Schneider to return to the team at that point.

When the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, it seems like all doors were shut on a potential Patrick Kane trade to the Rangers. However, because of Kane’s no-movement clause in his contract, he essentially controls where he goes, and it is widely-believed that the Rangers are his desired destination.

The one tricky part in all of this is getting to 75% salary retained. The Blackhawks can only retain up to 50%, so this needs to be a three-team trade. A third team needs to be involved to pick up another 25% of Kane’s salary, then the trade would work financially for the Rangers.

It is of the expectation that the Rangers will be able to find a third team and make the trade happen. With all of the other moves being made, it seems like we could expect Patrick Kane to potentially be on the move on Wednesday.