The Minnesota Vikings went 14-3 last season. Kevin O'Connell's offense was dominant despite a poor playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Experts thought that Minnesota losing Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks would be a tough blow. However, O'Connell believes that J.J. McCarthy can succeed in an offense featuring Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the outside.

McCarthy missed the entirety of the 2024-25 NFL season with a torn meniscus. Now that he is healthy, the Vikings handed the reins over to the former National Champion. Experts questioned whether or not McCarthy is ready to lead an NFL offense. Despite the criticism thrown towards his quarterback, O'Connell is happy with where he is in his development.

Kevin O’Connell has told the Vikings’ offense to embrace high preseason expectations. And days like Thursday’s practice for J.J. McCarthy help reinforce his excitement for his young QB. More: pic.twitter.com/iQsZke4s5j — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 15, 2025

“He had a great day today,” O'Connell said about McCarthy's practice on Friday. “Competitive environment. I think that's what I was most excited about. J.J. specifically, he's in a really good spot right now, from a standpoint of look, we're trying to build a plan that goes beyond the first regular season game. We want to get him ready to go. We want to get him prepared.”

Article Continues Below

The Vikings' offseason and training has been rather silent. Addison's suspension made headlines, but nothing else has stood out as overly negative. Minnesota hopes the team can maintain the momentum from last season. Jefferson is still one of the best receivers in the league, even if there is a new quarterback at the helm.

Regardless of McCarthy's stage of development, playing under O'Connell will only help him. The head coach has earned the moniker of “quarterback whisperer” throughout his career. He helped Darnold have a career season that earned him a three-year, $100 million deal from Seattle.

Now, O'Connell's hopes lie with McCarthy. However, the rookie's development gives him high hopes entering the season. If he can gel with Addison and Jefferson, there is no reason to expect a drop-off from the Vikings' offense.