The Minnesota Vikings went 14-3 last season. Kevin O'Connell's offense was dominant despite a poor playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Experts thought that Minnesota losing Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks would be a tough blow. However, O'Connell believes that J.J. McCarthy can succeed in an offense featuring Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the outside.

McCarthy missed the entirety of the 2024-25 NFL season with a torn meniscus. Now that he is healthy, the Vikings handed the reins over to the former National Champion. Experts questioned whether or not McCarthy is ready to lead an NFL offense. Despite the criticism thrown towards his quarterback, O'Connell is happy with where he is in his development.

“He had a great day today,” O'Connell said about McCarthy's practice on Friday. “Competitive environment. I think that's what I was most excited about. J.J. specifically, he's in a really good spot right now, from a standpoint of look, we're trying to build a plan that goes beyond the first regular season game. We want to get him ready to go. We want to get him prepared.”

Article Continues Below

The Vikings' offseason and training has been rather silent. Addison's suspension made headlines, but nothing else has stood out as overly negative. Minnesota hopes the team can maintain the momentum from last season. Jefferson is still one of the best receivers in the league, even if there is a new quarterback at the helm.

Regardless of McCarthy's stage of development, playing under O'Connell will only help him. The head coach has earned the moniker of “quarterback whisperer” throughout his career. He helped Darnold have a career season that earned him a three-year, $100 million deal from Seattle.

Now, O'Connell's hopes lie with McCarthy. However, the rookie's development gives him high hopes entering the season. If he can gel with Addison and Jefferson, there is no reason to expect a drop-off from the Vikings' offense.

More Minnesota Vikings News
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. (11) touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter.
Kevin O’Connell gets real on JJ McCarthy’s unusual Vikings expectationsJulian Ojeda ·
image thumbnail
How Kevin O’Connell brought out best in J.J. McCarthy vs. PatriotsZachary Draves ·
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) scrambles for a gain against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings QB JJ McCarthy gets Justin Jefferson reminder after getting misledRichard Pereira ·
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) before the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings’ JJ McCarthy admits ‘unrealistic’ view amid prep for 2025 NFL seasonPaolo Mariano ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson injury update makes next week keyBenedetto Vitale ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is quickly attended to by a Houston Texans trainer after suffering a lower leg injury during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium
Vikings’ Rondale Moore suffers season-ending injury for 2nd-consecutive yearZachary Weinberger ·