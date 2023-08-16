League of Legends Patch 13.16 goes live with Immortal Journey skins for Soraka, Sona, Kayle, Shyvana, Zed, and Zeri!

Immortal Journey

“Long ago, in an ancient land, many souls gathered beneath the gods to test the limits of their power. Foolish and arrogant, brave and just, their journeys are written into the immortal pages of history…”

Immortal Journey Kayle, Immortal Journey Shyvana, Immortal Journey Sona, Immortal Journey Soraka, Immortal Journey Zed, Immortal Journey Zeri, Prestige Immortal Journey Sona will be available August 16, 2023 at 8pm UTC. Check out the rest of the changes on League of Legends Patch 13.16 here.

Immortal Journey Soraka – 1820 RP

“A child of Sprouting Courage School monks, Soraka was expected to follow them, but she hated having the choice already made for her. Remembering the old tales of God Staff Jax, who believed true power came from assuming nothing, Soraka shunned her parents' wishes to train at the Flowing Intuition School. She'll earn immortality her own way.”

Immortal Journey Sona – 1350 RP

“As a newly immortal member of the Radiant Passion School, Sona's power is in building harmony from dissonance. To her, immortality only comes through finding your shared harmony with your fellow people, and she sees her students as strong notes to be built into immortal chords. It is in this shared passion that makes anything possible.”

Prestige Immortal Journey Sona – 125 Mythic Essence

“A virtuoso artist radiating passion in whatever she does, Sona paused her promising music career to enroll in fashion school. Now a graduate, the Gala is the first showing of her debut line, and Sona is more than happy to let her work do the talking. Unlike her classmates, she has no dreams of becoming immortal through her designs. The journey is enough.”

Immortal Journey Kayle – 1350 RP

“The Grounded Foresight School teaches power in knowing one's surroundings, but as Kayle nears immortality, doubt has crept in. Her parents' random deaths fostered a desire to exert as much control as possible in her life, but with her teacher Zed's banishment, the ground is now shaky. Immortality, she hopes, will finally give her solid footing.”

Immortal Journey Shyvana – 1350 RP

“For 100 years, the dragon Shyvana watched over the Sprouting Courage School's gardens, but after saving one of the monk's sons from drowning, she was allowed to train. Transforming into a human, she enjoyed the challenge this new form would bring. Unlike Soraka, Shyvana has no doubt about who she is: a protector of the strongest school of immortality.”

Immortal Journey Zed – 1350 RP

“When Zed became immortal and began studying the other realms, a new desire took hold: knowledge was everywhere, so he needed to BE everywhere. Upon discovering his explorations, the Grounded Foresight School banished him. Zed doesn't care, though, for he's found a new demonic power, allowing him to be everywhere and all-knowing.”

Immortal Journey Zeri – 1350 RP

“Orphaned as a baby, Zeri was taken in by a family of inventors who cultivated her tinkering tendencies. Their love ignited a deep desire to help others over herself, and because of her prodigious talents, her family paid her admission to the Tempered Faith School. A student full of dreams and curiosity, Zeri will use immortality to help everyone she can.”

