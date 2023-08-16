League of Legends Patch 13.16 is now live, adding QoL changes to the Surrender vote and the ARAM Clash.

League of Legends Patch 13.16 Notes

The League of Legends Patch 13.16 Arena Changes can be found here.

Immortal Journey Kayle, Immortal Journey Shyvana, Immortal Journey Sona, Immortal Journey Soraka, Immortal Journey Zed, Immortal Journey Zeri, Prestige Immortal Journey Sona will be available August 16, 2023 at 8pm UTC.

Champion Changes

Akali

Q – Five Point Strike Energy Cost: 130/115/100/85/70 >>> 110/100/90/80/70 Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+65% AD) (+60% AP) >>> 45/70/95/120/145 (+65% AD) (+60% AP)



Brand

Passive – Blaze Mana Restoration: 20-40 (based on level) >>> 30-50 (based on level)

Q – Sear Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+55% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+65% AP)

E – Conflagration Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+55% AP)



Caitlyn

Base Stats Attacks per Headshot: 7 >>> 6



Ekko

Q – Timewinder Initial Magic Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 (+30% AP) >>> 70/85/100/115/130 (+30% AP) Slow: 32/39/46/53/60% >>> 40/45/50/55/60%

W – Parallel Convergence Shield Strength: 70/90/110/130/150 (+150% AP) >>> 100/120/140/160/180 (+150% AP)



Karma

Q – Inner Flame Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+40% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+50% AP) Ultimate Empowered Q: 35/140/245/350 (+60% AP) &rArr 35/140/245/350 (+70% AP)

R – Mantra Cooldown: 40/38/36/34 seconds >>> 40/37/34/31 seconds



Lucian

Passive – Lightslinger Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit: 10 (+15% AD) >>> 15 (+15% AD)



Lulu

Base Stats Health Growth: 88 >>> 92

Q – Glitterlance Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+40% AP) >>> 70/105/140/175/210 (+50% AP)

E – Help, Pix! Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+40% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+50% AP)



Malzahar

E – Malefic Visions Damage Tick Rate: 0.5 seconds >>> 0.25 seconds Minion Execute Threshold: 15-45 health (based on level) >>> 10-30 (based on level)



Milio

Q – Ultra Mega Fire Kick Magic Damage: 90/135/180/225/270 (+90% AP) >>> 80/145/210/275/340 (+120% AP)

E – Warm Hugs Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 (+25% AP) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP)



Naafiri

Base Stats Base Armor: 32 >>> 30 Base Attack Damage: 57 >>> 55 Base Attack Speed: 0.688 >>> 0.663



Nidalee

E – Swipe Damage: 80/140/200/260 (+45% AP) >>> 80/140/200/260 (+40% bonus AD) (+45% AP)



Rek'Sai

Q – Queen's Wrath Bonus Physical Damage: 21/27/33/39/45 (+50% bonus AD) >>> 34/38/42/46/50% Total AD



Shaco

Base Stats Base Mana Regeneration: 7.15 >>> 6

W – Jack In The Box Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 70 at all ranks



Shyvana

W – Burnout Damage per Second: 20/32/45/57/70 (+30% Bonus AD) >>> 20/30/40/50/60 (+20% Bonus AD) On-Hit Damage: 5/8/11.25/14.25/17.5 (+7.5% Bonus AD) >>> 5/7/9/11/13 (+5% Bonus AD)



Sylas

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Base Stats Base Mana: 310 >>> 400



Target Dummy

Base Stats Movement Speed: 0 >>> 370 (Note: this might be the biggest movement speed buff in League of Legends history.) Minimum Health: 100 >>> 1 (Note: living life a lot closer to the edge.)

Bugfixes The maximum amount of a single instance of damage the Target Dummy can take is no longer 900 and is now the Dummy’s maximum health minus 1.



Tristana

Base Stats Base Armor: 26 >>> 30 Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.5 Base Magic Resistance: 30 >>> 28 Base Health: 670 >>> 640



Wukong

Base Stats Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.65 >>> 0.8

Q – Crushing Blow Mana Cost: 40 >>> 20

W – Warrior Trickster Mana Cost: 80/70/60/50/40 >>> 60/55/50/45/40



Item Changes

Axiom Arc

Ultimate Cooldown Refunded: 5% (+40% Lethality) >>> 10% (+40% Lethality)

Duskblade of Draktharr

Cooldown: 10 seconds >>> 30 seconds

Missing Health Damage: 20% >>> 18%

Prowler's Claw

Cooldown: 10 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Damage: 85 (melee)/65 (ranged) (+45 (melee)/30 (ranged) % bonus AD) >>> 85 (melee)/65 (ranged) (55 (melee) /35 (ranged) % bonus AD)

Serpent's Fang

Lethality: 12 >>> 15

Umbral Glaive

Lethality: 10 >>> 13

Surrender Updates

Dev note: It’s no secret that some players use surrender votes to project their dissatisfaction with either the current game state or their teammates. While it’s okay to get frustrated because you’re struggling in the game, we don’t think it's okay to misuse features within League to bother and harass teammates. With this change we’re looking to restrict surrender vote spamming and make the act of calling a surrender a little bit more a team action. We’re also taking some time to make the surrender process a bit cleaner overall.

The name of the player that started a surrender vote is no longer revealed.

After starting a surrender vote, the player that started the surrender vote will not be able to begin another vote for 6 minutes. Note, the team cooldown on calling for a surrender vote remains unchanged at 3 minutes and takes priority over individual cooldowns.

The surrender vote will automatically resolve when a vote can no longer pass and will no longer remain open waiting for players to vote.

The surrender box text has been updated to reflect the type of surrender vote being called: Surrender, AFK Surrender, or Remake.

Clash – ARAM Cup

Registration Begins: August 14 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)

Tournament Days: August 19 and 20 (~4-7 PM Local, varies by region)

There is no ranked history/ranked placement requirement

Players will receive 2 rerolls per game

Scouting phase time has been reduced as scouting is less relevant in this mode

Improved matchmaking

Mythic Shop Rotation

Now Available

Prestige Immortal Journey Sona

Prestige Anima Squad Jinx

Prestige True Damage Yasuo

Prestige Mecha Kingdoms Garen

Prestige High Noon Talon

Mythic Chroma PROJECT Ashe

Mythic Chroma Battle Academia Ezreal

Leaving the Mythic Shop

Prestige Valiant Sword Riven

Prestige Lunar Beast Fiora

Prestige Star Guardian Soraka

Prestige Nightbringer Lee Sin

Mythic Chroma Dunkmaster Darius

Mythic Chroma Final Boss Veigar

QoL Changes

Mass Disenchanting for shards is now available. Head to your Loot tab to try it out!

In the item recommender, when hovering over a champion that the item is good against, the recommender will now tell you why it is good against them.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that was stopping the screen from flashing purple as a warning that Rift Herald was about to expire.

Fixed a bug that was causing AoE damage dealt by Dragons to deal increased damage if there were multiple champions standing behind the aggroed champion.

Fixed several bugs that were causing Nidalee’s VO’s to not play properly.

Fixed several bugs that were causing Varus’s VO’s to not play properly.

Fixed several bugs that were causing Jax’s VO’s to not play properly.

Fixed a bug that was Causing Kindred’s E – Mounting Dread VFX to not properly render above impassable terrain.

Fixed a bug that was causing champions to slide while Grounded.

Fixed a bug that was cursing Taliyah’s Q – Threaded Volly AoE VFX to not appear.

Fixed a bug where Viego would only copy the base skin and not the chroma of a champion he had possessed.

Fixed a bug where Night Harvester’s item effect was not granted upon a champion using a spell shield to block the ability.

Fixed a bug that was causing Dr. Mundo’s Q – Infected Bonesaw hitbox to be misleading.

Fixed a bug that was causing Syndra’s orb VFX to not properly appear depending on graphic settings.

Fixed a bug that was causing Leona’s sword and shield to appear pixelated.

Fixed a bug that was resulting in Mikael’s Blessing being listed as a Magic Resist item in the shop.

Fixed a bug where revives like Guardian Angel and Zilean’s ultimate would cause Infernal Dragon Soul’s effect to become unavailable.

Fixed a bug where Ryze R was not properly teleporting all non-champion units.

Fixed a bug where all players with jungle items would receive treats for contributing to take down an Epic monster when only the team that slayed the Epic monster should receive a treat.

Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to not receive movement speed buffs when they were trying to catch up to her.

Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s backflip animation to play on her W – Hound’s Pursuit when cast at point blank range.

Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to only attack once when fixated onto enemies after being Feared or Charmed.

Fixed a bug that caused Naafiri’s Q – Darkin Daggers’ bleed VFX to now show if the second dagger hit a different opponent.

Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to not follow her after using certain movement methods like Hexgates, Bard’s Magical Journey, or being displaced.

Fixed a bug that caused Naafiri’s Q to fire backwards after her W was completed if she buffered her Q during a W cast.

Skin Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Cosmic Varus’s Piercing Arrow (Q) sound still plays regardless if Q was fired or not.

Fixed a bug where Star Guardian Sona’s feet would bend backwards during death animation.

Fixed a bug that was making Infernal Kennen’s VFX hard to distinguish against the character model.

New Skins

The new Immortal Journey skins for Soraka, Sona (+ Prestige), Kayle, Shyvana, Zed, and Zeri go live on August 16th 2023 at 8pm UTC.