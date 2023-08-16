League of Legends Patch 13.16 is now live, adding QoL changes to the Surrender vote and the ARAM Clash.
League of Legends Patch 13.16 Notes
The League of Legends Patch 13.16 Arena Changes can be found here.
Immortal Journey Kayle, Immortal Journey Shyvana, Immortal Journey Sona, Immortal Journey Soraka, Immortal Journey Zed, Immortal Journey Zeri, Prestige Immortal Journey Sona will be available August 16, 2023 at 8pm UTC.
Champion Changes
Akali
- Q – Five Point Strike
- Energy Cost: 130/115/100/85/70 >>> 110/100/90/80/70
- Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+65% AD) (+60% AP) >>> 45/70/95/120/145 (+65% AD) (+60% AP)
Brand
- Passive – Blaze
- Mana Restoration: 20-40 (based on level) >>> 30-50 (based on level)
- Q – Sear
- Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+55% AP) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+65% AP)
- E – Conflagration
- Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+55% AP)
Caitlyn
- Base Stats
- Attacks per Headshot: 7 >>> 6
Ekko
- Q – Timewinder
- Initial Magic Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 (+30% AP) >>> 70/85/100/115/130 (+30% AP)
- Slow: 32/39/46/53/60% >>> 40/45/50/55/60%
- W – Parallel Convergence
- Shield Strength: 70/90/110/130/150 (+150% AP) >>> 100/120/140/160/180 (+150% AP)
Karma
- Q – Inner Flame
- Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+40% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+50% AP)
- Ultimate Empowered Q: 35/140/245/350 (+60% AP) &rArr 35/140/245/350 (+70% AP)
- R – Mantra
- Cooldown: 40/38/36/34 seconds >>> 40/37/34/31 seconds
Lucian
- Passive – Lightslinger
- Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit: 10 (+15% AD) >>> 15 (+15% AD)
Lulu
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 88 >>> 92
- Q – Glitterlance
- Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+40% AP) >>> 70/105/140/175/210 (+50% AP)
- E – Help, Pix!
- Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+40% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+50% AP)
Malzahar
- E – Malefic Visions
- Damage Tick Rate: 0.5 seconds >>> 0.25 seconds
- Minion Execute Threshold: 15-45 health (based on level) >>> 10-30 (based on level)
Milio
- Q – Ultra Mega Fire Kick
- Magic Damage: 90/135/180/225/270 (+90% AP) >>> 80/145/210/275/340 (+120% AP)
- E – Warm Hugs
- Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 (+25% AP) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP)
Naafiri
- Base Stats
- Base Armor: 32 >>> 30
- Base Attack Damage: 57 >>> 55
- Base Attack Speed: 0.688 >>> 0.663
Nidalee
- E – Swipe
- Damage: 80/140/200/260 (+45% AP) >>> 80/140/200/260 (+40% bonus AD) (+45% AP)
Rek'Sai
- Q – Queen's Wrath
- Bonus Physical Damage: 21/27/33/39/45 (+50% bonus AD) >>> 34/38/42/46/50% Total AD
Shaco
- Base Stats
- Base Mana Regeneration: 7.15 >>> 6
- W – Jack In The Box
- Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 70 at all ranks
Shyvana
- W – Burnout
- Damage per Second: 20/32/45/57/70 (+30% Bonus AD) >>> 20/30/40/50/60 (+20% Bonus AD)
- On-Hit Damage: 5/8/11.25/14.25/17.5 (+7.5% Bonus AD) >>> 5/7/9/11/13 (+5% Bonus AD)
Sylas
- Base Stats
- Base Mana: 310 >>> 400
Target Dummy
- Base Stats
- Movement Speed: 0 >>> 370 (Note: this might be the biggest movement speed buff in League of Legends history.)
- Minimum Health: 100 >>> 1 (Note: living life a lot closer to the edge.)
- Bugfixes
- The maximum amount of a single instance of damage the Target Dummy can take is no longer 900 and is now the Dummy’s maximum health minus 1.
Tristana
- Base Stats
- Base Armor: 26 >>> 30
- Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.5
- Base Magic Resistance: 30 >>> 28
- Base Health: 670 >>> 640
Wukong
- Base Stats
- Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.65 >>> 0.8
- Q – Crushing Blow
- Mana Cost: 40 >>> 20
- W – Warrior Trickster
- Mana Cost: 80/70/60/50/40 >>> 60/55/50/45/40
Item Changes
Axiom Arc
- Ultimate Cooldown Refunded: 5% (+40% Lethality) >>> 10% (+40% Lethality)
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Cooldown: 10 seconds >>> 30 seconds
- Missing Health Damage: 20% >>> 18%
Prowler's Claw
- Cooldown: 10 seconds >>> 5 seconds
- Damage: 85 (melee)/65 (ranged) (+45 (melee)/30 (ranged) % bonus AD) >>> 85 (melee)/65 (ranged) (55 (melee) /35 (ranged) % bonus AD)
Serpent's Fang
- Lethality: 12 >>> 15
Umbral Glaive
- Lethality: 10 >>> 13
Surrender Updates
Dev note: It’s no secret that some players use surrender votes to project their dissatisfaction with either the current game state or their teammates. While it’s okay to get frustrated because you’re struggling in the game, we don’t think it's okay to misuse features within League to bother and harass teammates. With this change we’re looking to restrict surrender vote spamming and make the act of calling a surrender a little bit more a team action. We’re also taking some time to make the surrender process a bit cleaner overall.
- The name of the player that started a surrender vote is no longer revealed.
- After starting a surrender vote, the player that started the surrender vote will not be able to begin another vote for 6 minutes. Note, the team cooldown on calling for a surrender vote remains unchanged at 3 minutes and takes priority over individual cooldowns.
- The surrender vote will automatically resolve when a vote can no longer pass and will no longer remain open waiting for players to vote.
- The surrender box text has been updated to reflect the type of surrender vote being called: Surrender, AFK Surrender, or Remake.
Clash – ARAM Cup
- Registration Begins: August 14 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)
- Tournament Days: August 19 and 20 (~4-7 PM Local, varies by region)
- There is no ranked history/ranked placement requirement
- Players will receive 2 rerolls per game
- Scouting phase time has been reduced as scouting is less relevant in this mode
- Improved matchmaking
Mythic Shop Rotation
Now Available
- Prestige Immortal Journey Sona
- Prestige Anima Squad Jinx
- Prestige True Damage Yasuo
- Prestige Mecha Kingdoms Garen
- Prestige High Noon Talon
- Mythic Chroma PROJECT Ashe
- Mythic Chroma Battle Academia Ezreal
Leaving the Mythic Shop
- Prestige Valiant Sword Riven
- Prestige Lunar Beast Fiora
- Prestige Star Guardian Soraka
- Prestige Nightbringer Lee Sin
- Mythic Chroma Dunkmaster Darius
- Mythic Chroma Final Boss Veigar
QoL Changes
- Mass Disenchanting for shards is now available. Head to your Loot tab to try it out!
- In the item recommender, when hovering over a champion that the item is good against, the recommender will now tell you why it is good against them.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that was stopping the screen from flashing purple as a warning that Rift Herald was about to expire.
- Fixed a bug that was causing AoE damage dealt by Dragons to deal increased damage if there were multiple champions standing behind the aggroed champion.
- Fixed several bugs that were causing Nidalee’s VO’s to not play properly.
- Fixed several bugs that were causing Varus’s VO’s to not play properly.
- Fixed several bugs that were causing Jax’s VO’s to not play properly.
- Fixed a bug that was Causing Kindred’s E – Mounting Dread VFX to not properly render above impassable terrain.
- Fixed a bug that was causing champions to slide while Grounded.
- Fixed a bug that was cursing Taliyah’s Q – Threaded Volly AoE VFX to not appear.
- Fixed a bug where Viego would only copy the base skin and not the chroma of a champion he had possessed.
- Fixed a bug where Night Harvester’s item effect was not granted upon a champion using a spell shield to block the ability.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Dr. Mundo’s Q – Infected Bonesaw hitbox to be misleading.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Syndra’s orb VFX to not properly appear depending on graphic settings.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Leona’s sword and shield to appear pixelated.
- Fixed a bug that was resulting in Mikael’s Blessing being listed as a Magic Resist item in the shop.
- Fixed a bug where revives like Guardian Angel and Zilean’s ultimate would cause Infernal Dragon Soul’s effect to become unavailable.
- Fixed a bug where Ryze R was not properly teleporting all non-champion units.
- Fixed a bug where all players with jungle items would receive treats for contributing to take down an Epic monster when only the team that slayed the Epic monster should receive a treat.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to not receive movement speed buffs when they were trying to catch up to her.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s backflip animation to play on her W – Hound’s Pursuit when cast at point blank range.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to only attack once when fixated onto enemies after being Feared or Charmed.
- Fixed a bug that caused Naafiri’s Q – Darkin Daggers’ bleed VFX to now show if the second dagger hit a different opponent.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to not follow her after using certain movement methods like Hexgates, Bard’s Magical Journey, or being displaced.
- Fixed a bug that caused Naafiri’s Q to fire backwards after her W was completed if she buffered her Q during a W cast.
Skin Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Cosmic Varus’s Piercing Arrow (Q) sound still plays regardless if Q was fired or not.
- Fixed a bug where Star Guardian Sona’s feet would bend backwards during death animation.
- Fixed a bug that was making Infernal Kennen’s VFX hard to distinguish against the character model.
New Skins
The new Immortal Journey skins for Soraka, Sona (+ Prestige), Kayle, Shyvana, Zed, and Zeri go live on August 16th 2023 at 8pm UTC.