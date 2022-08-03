League of Legends Patch 12.15 Preview: Ninja Buffs

A full preview of League of Legends Patch 12.15 that buffs the ninjas has been shared by Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison.

Riot Phroxzon offered some context behind these changes:

“Notable: We’re happy with where Yi has ended up across skill brackets, but he’s too strong across the board.

Taliyah, targeted at E uptime

Most buffs are targeted at repeatability over burst. Other changes are small swings as we attempt to stabilize for playoffs and worlds.”

The bug that causes Qiyana to deal atrocious amounts of damage with First Strike will also be fixed, according to him: “Qiyana bug is being fixed, forgot to mention, so we’re going a little lighter with her nerf. We still think that she needs a specific nerf as the first strike nerf is on the lighter side and her Electrocute is also pretty performant.”

When asked what the justification behind Rammus’ buff was, this was his response: “Rammus went significantly down from 12.14; he was performant in regular play on the previous patch, but struggles to take objectives on the new patch. Instead of buffing that however, we wanted to put power in his gank assist instead as that feels closer to his intended niche.”

Champion Buffs

Lillia Jungle Passive Monster Damage Cap: 40-100 (based on level) >>> 50-150 (based on level)

Singed Passive Movespeed: 20% >>> 25% Passive Per-Target Cooldown: 10 seconds >>> 8 seconds R Bonus Stats: 20/60/100 >>> 30/65/100

Rammus R Cooldown: 110/95/80 >>> 90 at all ranks R Base Cast Range: 600 >>> 800 R Dash Speed increased by 200 R Range growth per Movespeed Ratio: 1.3 >>> 1.5

Leona Q Mana Cost: 45 – 65 >>> 35 – 65 R CC Duration: 1.5 seconds >>> 1.75 seconds

Thresh Q Cooldown: 20-12 >>> 19-11 Q Damage: 80-240 >>> 100-260

Kennen W Cooldown: 14-6 seconds >>> 13-6 seconds W Damage: 60-10 >>> 70-170 R AP Ratio: 20% >>> 22.5%

Akali W Energy Refund/Increase: 80 >>> 100

Zed Shadow Spell Mimic Range: 2000 >>> Infinity E Energy Cost: 50 >>> 40

Shen E Energy Refund: 30-40 >>> 30-50

Lee Sin Recast Spell Energy Cost: 30 >>> 25



Champion Nerfs

Master Yi E Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 >>> 18 at all ranks

Qiyana Passive Damage AD Ratio: 45% >>> 30%

Sivir AD Growth: 3.3 >>> 3 E Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 24/22.5/21/19.5/18 R Cooldown: 100/85/70 >>> 120/100/80

Gwen Q True Damage Conversion: 75% >>> 50%

Taliyah E Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 >>> 18/17/16/15/14 R Wall Duration: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds

Kalista Base AD: 69 >>> 66



System Buffs

Mercurial Scimitar Magic Resist: 30 >>> 40 MS Duration: 1 second >>> 1.5 seconds

Silvermere Dawn Magic Resist: 35 >>> 40 Slow Resist/Tenacity: 40% >>> 50% Health: 300 >>> 350



System Nerfs

First Strike Bonus True Damage: 10% >>> 9%

Divine Sunderer Healing Conversion Percent: 65% >>> 55%



