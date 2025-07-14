The 2024 campaign did not live up to expectations for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Just a year after signing a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys, Prescott has seen himself fall out of the top 10 in ESPN's yearly quarterback rankings ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Prescott struggled to start the season, throwing for 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. While his absence tanked Dallas' season, they won just three of the eight games he played in, indicating that he was part of the problem. After the best season of his career in 2023, Prescott's struggles in 2024 resulted in his ouster from ESPN's prestigious list.

“Prescott followed the signing of a $240 million contract extension last September by starting slowly, throwing 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions for a 3-5 team before a hamstring injury and subsequent surgery sidelined him for the final nine games,” Jeremy Fowler wrote for ESPN. Prescott's 45.3 QBR in a partial season trailed the likes of Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson and Caleb Williams. As is generally the case with any Cowboys quarterback, Prescott's performance will be heavily scrutinized in 2025.”

Cowboys need more from Dak Prescott in 2025

Considering the massive investment the Cowboys made in Prescott, his 2024 campaign was disappointing even before it was cut short by his aforementioned hamstring injury. If Dallas isn't a Super Bowl contender at this stage of the game, their season is a failure, and it's going to be on their franchise quarterback to ensure they are part of that conversation moving forward.

With a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, in charge, it's now or never for the Cowboys. Prescott has a shiny new weapon, George Pickens, who will be working alongside CeeDee Lamb on offense, but if he can't find the same form he enjoyed back in 2023, Dallas is going to be in some serious trouble, whether it be now or when looking at their long-term future.