The Buffalo Bills just can't seem to get past the Chiefs in the AFC. Buffalo lost a heartbreaking game in the AFC Championship in 2024, falling just short of the Super Bowl. The Bills understand that they need to get to the Super Bowl in a hurry before their window closes. It helps to have one of the NFL's best quarterbacks leading the way.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the league's top 10 quarterbacks in an article published on Monday. Fowler sourced information from NFL scouts, coaches, and executives to compile his ranking.

Bills fans should be pumped to learn that Josh Allen came in second on Fowler's ranking, just behind Patrick Mahomes.

Allen finished in third place before the 2024 season, ranking behind both Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Now Allen and Burrow have swapped positions, with Burrow now in third place.

Allen has done everything that Buffalo has asked him to do, except go to the Super Bowl. He's won an MVP award and had several winning seasons, evein in 2024 without a true No. 1 receiver.

“He's done everything,” an NFC personnel executive said. “He's answered every test. He makes less mistakes and takes care of the ball. Only thing left to do is win it all.”

While Allen has cleaned up certain parts of his game, he hasn't lost his aggressive mindset.

“He's still got that risk-taking to his game and the occasional head-scratching play, but he's taking more calculated risks than wild risks, which is helping his overall play,” an NFL personnel evaluator said.

Now all Allen needs to do is get the Bills into the big game.

Mina Kimes reveals who needs to “step up” to help Josh Allen win Super Bowl

Josh Allen may be great, but he will need help to get Buffalo to the Super Bowl.

ESPN's Mina Kimes believes she knows what can get the Bills over the hump. Kimes declared that Buffalo needs a “true 1-on-1 man beater” to take their offense to the next level.

“When you’re talking about an offense in Buffalo that faces a ton of man coverage, in part because defenses now are so afraid of the run game, it honestly is the difference between them winning, or making it to a Super Bowl or not,” Kimes said. “(You need) someone who can get you big plays down the field. Maybe it’s Keon Coleman. Maybe it’s Dalton Kincaid. To me, that has been the missing piece in this offense. Because it’s not the quarterback that’s the reason why they’re not getting over the hump.”

Buffalo focused on upgrading their defense this offseason. That means that Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, and Keon Coleman must do their best to help Allen make some big plays.

It will be interesting to see who steps up later this fall.