4-time All-Star and former fifth overall pick DeMarcus Cousins was once regarded as one of the top centers in the NBA. In fact, one could argue that despite his temperamental nature, Cousins was the top big man in the league with his blend of size, skill, and athleticism.

Unfortunately, as has been the case for many NBA stars, injuries took a toll on Cousins’ body during what should have been the prime of his career.

In seven seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Cousins — also known as “Boogie” — averaged 25.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he would team up with then face of the franchise Anthony Davis.

As luck — or misfortune rather — would have it, that’s when Cousins suffered a devastating Achilles injury that greatly impacted his career. First signing with the Golden State Warriors after placing a call to general manager Bob Myers, Cousins played decently but would sustain a torn quadriceps in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Boogie would then sign with the Los Angeles Lakers the following summer, though never suiting up for a game. Cousins, now 30-years-old old, suffered a torn ACL in an offseason pickup game. They would waive him prior to the All-Star Break before going on to win the 2020 NBA Finals.

A Finals run which ultimately led to the Lakers giving Cousins a championship ring, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Cousins, making an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” would confirm his championship status with co-host Eddie Gonzalez.

“What’s the Denzel saying?” Cousins asks. “It was a little viral clip going around? I’m leaving here with something. Big rings. Big rings.”

“I did receive my ring from the Lakers.” Cousins says. “I’m extremely grateful for it. Obviously, I didn’t play that year because of injury but I was a part of the team, so I did get a ring that year.”