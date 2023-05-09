Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is one of the premier basketball players in the world when he’s on his game — at least according to former teammate DeMarcus Cousins.

“He’s probably the most talented two-way player to ever touch the floor. When he’s committed, and when his mind is focused and he’s in the right place, on any given night, he’s going to be the best player on the floor, on both ends,” Cousins told Stadium’s Shams Charania on FanDuel TV on Tuesday.

“Just his versatility alone, we’ve praised his versatility since he’s stepped foot in the league. We know what he is on the defensive side of the ball. When he’s locked in and focused and also when is health is in a good place, he’s one of the best players to touch the floor.”

"When [Anthony Davis] is locked in & focused and also when his health is in a good place, he's one of the best players to touch the court… He's dominating in the [Lakers vs. Warriors] series.” DeMarcus Cousins on his former teammate. (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/uB3aUXfn0L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

Cousins and Davis played together for the New Orleans Pelicans, and also the Lakers briefly in 2019-20. Despite tearing his ACL and not playing a single game for Los Angeles, Cousins still had his name engraved in the team’s 2020 NBA Championship ring.

LeBron James said after Monday’s 104-101 win over the Warriors that Anthony Davis was one of the best defensive players to ever touch the court, and DeMarcus Cousins agreed with that take.

“We’re witnessing that now, he’s dominating in the series, he’s a game changer every night for this team, regardless if he’s scoring or not. He’s just a special, special talent, he’s shown it throughout his entire career.”

AD scored 23 points in Monday night’s home win, adding 15 rebounds, two assists and three steals over 43 minutes on the court as LA took a commanding 3-1 lead over the defending champions.

The Lakers have the Warriors on the ropes, and will travel to San Francisco with three opportunities to hand Golden State their first Western Conference playoff series loss since 2014 at the Chase Center on Wednesday night.