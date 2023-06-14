Wednesday is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son Bryce James' 16th birthday, and LeBron did not miss the opportunity to celebrate. He took to Instagram to shout out his son in a heartfelt message.

“SCREAMING HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ to my Twin MAXIMUS @_justbryce!!!!!! I LOVE YOU YOUNG 🤴🏾!!! Keep going up and up and up! Love the young man you are and becoming every single day!! 🙏🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎👑.”

LeBron James shares a series of photos and videos of his youngest son who has been growing at an exponential rate over the last few years. Bryce James recently made headlines himself by announcing that he will be leaving Sierra Canyon to go play high school basketball at Campbell Hall for the 2023-2024 season.

It is hard to believe that Bryce James is only 16 given his size, but then again he is LeBron James' son. LeBron was all the rage during his teen years, being labeled “the chosen one” and garnering national media attention that was unprecedented for the time. Bryce is certainly not a stranger to media attention, but he is no different than many young ballers in today's internet age.

James shares the birthday shout out for his son amid continuing speculation over whether or not he will return to the Lakers next season. After some cryptic comments regarding his retirement once the season ended, Lakers and NBA fans alike have been conjecturing on whether or not James will be back for his 21st season. Regardless of if he does return or not, LeBron James is going to ignore the noise and spend Wednesday celebrating his son Bryce James' 16th birthday.