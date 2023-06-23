There's no denying that it's a bittersweet day for Boston Celtics fans. This is after the team brought in Kristaps Porzingis to shore up their frontcourt via a blockbuster three-team deal with the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies. The 7-foot-3 big man is a great pickup, no doubt, but at the same time, Boston supporters are sad to see Marcus Smart go now that he's headed to the Grizzlies.

The silver lining here for Celtics fans is that apart from Porzingis, they also got a couple of future first-round picks as part of the trade deal. One wild conspiracy theory that is now being floated centers around the possibility of Boston using one of those picks — a 2024 first-rounder — to pick up Bronny James in next year's NBA Draft. If they succeed in doing so, then it will only follow that LeBron James should be heading to the Celtics to join his son:

If you ate breakfast in Boston this morning, it probably tasted bittersweet. The Celtics lost their longest-tenured player and gained a new star. But there’s something about the Smart-Porzingis trade we’re not talking about. Through this deal, the Celtics also acquired… pic.twitter.com/hZ9Z2Yo0io — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

How crazy is this? I mean, how far-fetched of a grand plan is this for the Celtics? Or is it actually possible?

LeBron James has made it abundantly clear that he intends to join whichever team drafts his son in 2024. His current contract with the Lakers gives him a player option for the 2024-25 season, which means that if he so chooses, he could walk away from LA next summer as an unrestricted free agent.

We all know how LeBron loves Hollywood and how he's pretty much set up his post-NBA life in Los Angeles. Would he actually leave everything behind for an opportunity to play with his son? Would the Boston Celtics even be an option?