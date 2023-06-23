The Miami Heat have featured plenty of superstars over the years. When it comes to the question of who's had the greatest career in the franchise's history though, Dwyane Wade believes the answer isn't himself or LeBron James. Instead, Wade thinks the answer is Udonis Haslem, per Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated.

“He (Haslem) has had the greatest career in Miami Heat history,” Wade said. “No one thought that would be the case when he first walked into that building. The franchise has had Shaq, Tim Hardaway, Alonzo [Mourning], LeBron, Chris Bosh—a line of Hall of Famers. But there’s one that stands above us all. That’s Udonis Haslem. How d*mn cool is it that kids growing up will want to have a career like his?”

A case could be made for a number of different players. LeBron is obviously one of the greatest players of all-time, but only spent a few years with the Heat. Wade, on the other hand, spent the majority of his career in Miami. He's certainly in the conversation for greatest Heat player ever. But Haslem has given everything he has to the organization.

Haslem isn't an All-Star and won't be remembered as an NBA legend by any means. That said, he's a Heat fan-favorite and legend of the franchise. He joined Miami in 2003 and remained with the team through the 2022-23 campaign. Despite appearing in only seven games this past year, Haslem still played a crucial leadership role for a Heat team that reached the NBA Finals.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reaction Wade's take receives. However, there is no denying the fact that Udonis Haslem is one of the most important players Miami has ever had.