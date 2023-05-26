LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs this week. But LeBron got to celebrate an important day for his son, Bronny James, who graduated from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon.

LeBron James, Savannah James and LeBron’s mom, Gloria James, were at Bronny’s ceremony. Pictures can be seen below.

Bronny James graduated from high school 🎓 pic.twitter.com/vy0YGbr3Cb — Episodes (@episodesent) May 26, 2023

Bronny received this message from his dad on Instagram:

“Continue to Fly High Young 🤴🏾”

After high school, Bronny James, who is rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 5 combo guard by the 247Sports Composite, will attend USC.

He will play alongside the nation’s top recruit, Isaiah Collier, and Boogie Ellis, who was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season.

Last season at Sierra Canyon, Bronny James averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He and the Trailblazers had a 95-22 record in his four seasons, but they were unable to win a state title.

Bronny is set to have an impressive career at USC and maybe beyond. He is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Here is what 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein said about Bronny’s potential.

“Bronny James is a strong-bodied combo guard with a well-rounded game. As the eldest son of LeBron James, his every move has been under a magnifying glass since before he played his first high school game. To his credit, that has never stopped him from playing the right way. In fact, Bronny’s best attribute may be his understanding of hwo to impact the game without dominating the ball or forcing bad shots. He’s unselfish, a more than willing passer, and engaged defender.”

The James family must be proud of Bronny for his accomplishments.