LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, believes the Los Angeles Lakers forward could play until his mid-40s if he desires to.

Via Sirius XM NBA Radio:

“He's one guy that I'm not going to say, ‘No,' about,” Paul said. “I think it's important to understand what really motivates him. I know it, obviously, I've been around him for so long.

“As long as hid mind is there, as long as he's still excited about playing the game, in addition to the health, absolutely…But you just never know.”

James seemed to consider retirement after the Lakers lost the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. He is 38 years old and still is a top player, being named to the All-NBA third-team this past season after he averaged 28.9 points on 50 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the regular season.

LeBron James has said he wants to play an NBA season with his son, Bronny James, who is attending USC this college basketball season. Bronny is projected to be a first-round pick in 2024, something that could push him to leave USC after just one season.

LeBron is considered arguably the greatest basketball player ever. His longevity is incredible and was compared by Sirius XM host Frank Isola to Tom Brady, who retired at 45 years old.

LeBron might still be a top-10 player and proved he can helped lead the Lakers to championship contention. This offseason, Los Angeles has done extremely well at rebuilding its team. It re-signed restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, unrestricted free agent D'Angelo Russell and added former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince, former New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish.