A new trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has dropped and shows the reunion of two legends, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The trailer kicks off with Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) being driven through the fields. He's greeted by his uncle, William Hale (De Niro), who calls him a “war hero.” William tells him that he made a “good choice” returning home, claiming that the Osage people are the “finest, wealthiest, and most beautiful people on God's earth.” We then learn William's plan to infiltrate the Osage people by sending Ernest to fall in love with a young woman.

Ernest is eventually pressed on his uncle's intentions, and classic Scorsese violence is seen throughout the rest of the trailer. We also see Tom White (Jesse Plemons) investigating William.

Killers of the Flower Moon is Martin Scorsese's first film since 2019's The Irishman. Based on David Grann's novel of the same name, the film follows the investigation of murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s. This film marks the tenth film that Scorsese and De Niro have worked on together, and the sixth for Scorsese and DiCaprio.

The film also marks the reunion of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. They first starred in This Boy's Life together in 1993. In 1996, they once again starred in a film together, Marvin's Room. They also starred together in Scorsese's 2015 short film, The Audition, with Brad Pitt and Rodrigo Prieto.

After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Killers of the Flower Moon will release in theaters on October 20.

